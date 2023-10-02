Home » Kidney transplants between patients with different blood groups at Ismett, “Important step forward”
World

by admin
The living kidney transplant program for patients with incompatible blood groups (ABO incompatible program) has started at Ismett-Upcm. This is the first kidney transplant between incompatible patients performed in Sicily, others are already planned and will be performed in the coming weeks. The AB0 incompatible transplant is a very…

