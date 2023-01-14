8:05

Zelensky, “received strong support, but some countries were petty”





“We expected the support we received from the partners of the Lublin triangle and our Baltic friends – Estonia and Latvia. But I will be honest, we also expected similar support from our closest neighbours, although not from all of course, namely the states of the European Union. We expected help from each of them and, unfortunately, not all of them lived up to those expectations. There have been so many countries that have turned out to be mean”. This is what the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Polish television Tvp, relaunched today by La Stampa. “They only changed their position after seeing us defend our country, despite the difficulties we had to overcome and the price we had to pay in blood. Surely you will remember what happened in Mariupol and in the Donbass – he added – It was only after these battles that these countries too decided to look towards us and never hesitated, they chose Ukraine and not Russia. In the end they chose to represent the values ​​these countries publicly claimed to believe in and I mean, of course, the values ​​of the European Union”. Acknowledging that they were “helped a lot” by the United States, Zelensky says that “we were also surprised by the UK’s commitment. Not that we didn’t expect it, but we didn’t imagine its strength”. “Likewise, the attitude of the leaders of large countries, such as the Netherlands, France, Germany or Spain, has also been of great importance in recent months. Poland surprised us. She surprised us with the strength of her embrace ”, he then added, concluding that“ the war will end, we are sure it will end in victory, no other outcome is an option ”.