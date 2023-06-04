Kiev, 4 out of 6 missiles shot down during the night. Russian bombs on Donetsk

8:47

Russian bombs on Donetsk, killed 4 civilians in 24 hours





Four civilians died and eight others were injured in yesterday’s Russian shelling of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the head of the regional administration, Pavel Kirilenko, announced on Telegram, as reported by Rbc-Ukraine. Two of the victims were reported in Niu-York, one in Hirnyk and one in Siversk, the governor said.