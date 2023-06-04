Kiev, 4 out of 6 missiles shot down during the night. Russian bombs on Donetsk

The body of a two-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble of a building on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro hit by a Russian attack last night
Russian bombs on Donetsk, killed 4 civilians in 24 hours
Four civilians died and eight others were injured in yesterday’s Russian shelling of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the head of the regional administration, Pavel Kirilenko, announced on Telegram, as reported by Rbc-Ukraine. Two of the victims were reported in Niu-York, one in Hirnyk and one in Siversk, the governor said.
A drone was shot down in Dzhankoy in the Crimea
A drone was shot down in Dzhankoy, Crimea. This was stated by Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of the Crimea according to reports from the Russian news agency ‘Tass’
The body of a two-year-old girl was extracted from the rubble of a building on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro hit by a Russian attack last night: the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Sergiy Lysak, announced it, as reported by the national media. Meanwhile, the number of injured in the attack has risen to 22.