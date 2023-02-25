8
Photographs of the battles around Kiev, the remains of missiles, uniforms, helmets – all this can be found in the exhibition organized by the university in the Ukrainian capital. The images and objects they marked a year of life and war since the Russian invasion in the country of President Zelensky. (Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Kiev)
Feb 25, 2023 – Updated Feb 25, 2023, 4:25pm
