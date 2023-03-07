Ukraine has accused Louis Vuitton of supporting the Russian invasion: it was one of Volodymyr Zelensky’s closest collaborators who accused the French fashion house of having its hands “soaked in blood”, arguing that using the colors of the flag in the logo Russian with a large initial V in the center, on the occasion of Paris Fashion Week.

The hard «J’accuse» came from Mikhail Podoliak, noble adviser to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, after the diffusion of the blue, red and white billboard with the initial of the brand on it, at the opening of the Paris fashion week .

According to detractors, the colors are a clear reference to the Russian flag while the “V” is a symbol used by the Russian military which means “strength in truth”.

With a post on Twitter, Podoliak denounced the fact that “an elitist fashion house that aims at the nouveau riche Russians has decided to publicly play with the symbols of aggression”.

And he wondered with a hint of sarcasm if “luxury smells better when soaked in blood”. So far the French company has not responded. But the same flag has been flying above the company’s headquarters in Paris since 2014 and the initial V is the logo used since 1901, a symbol of the brand depicted among other things on its iconic bags and clothing.

There are those who also remember that these are the same colors as the French flag, only that they are arranged differently: blue, white and red in vertical stripes in that of France while they are horizontal in that of Russia, with white at the top, the blue in the center and red below.