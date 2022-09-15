He was returning to Kiev from Izyum, the city liberated by the Ukrainians during the Kharkiv counter-offensive: an apparition, that of the Ukrainian president a few kilometers from the front, which was experienced as a setback by the Russians, proof of Ukrainian control over the areas just regain.

Sirsky’s bluff, Kiev strategist by our correspondent Daniele Raineri

September 10, 2022



But on the return journey Volodymyr Zelensky he was the victim of a car accident: a car crossed the SUV on which he was traveling from the right, while the presidential convoy was heading towards Piazza Maidan. “In Kiev, a car collided with the President of Ukraine’s car and the vehicles (of his) escorting him,” Zelensky spokesman Serguiy Nikiforov wrote in a statement posted on Facebook at 1am: 22 local time.

Ukrainians advance to the Russian border: “New tortures revealed” by our correspondent Daniele Raineri

11 September 2022



The dynamics

“The doctors accompanying the president assisted the car driver and transferred him to an ambulance,” he explained. No pictures of Zelensky or details of his injuries were released. “The president was visited by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” Nikiforov merely explained. The police will investigate all the circumstances of the incident. “

Russian revenge, Kharkiv in the dark. But the Ukrainians are still advancing by our correspondent Daniele Raineri

12 September 2022



Previous

Zelensky has already escaped deadly attacks several times. Immediately after the invasion, the Russians arrived a few hundred meters from the Ukrainian presidential palace and the president – who had refused to leave the Pawse – was saved also thanks to Western intelligence. The Russians hunt him down, and he lives on a budget but without giving up going to the field when necessary next to his soldiers or showing himself in the streets of Ukrainian cities in the midst of his duties.

Von der Leyen to the European Parliament: “A package for the defense of democracy against hidden foreign interference and shady financing” by our correspondent Claudio Tito

September 14, 2022



Yesterday the surprise visit to Izyum. Today the meeting with Ursula Von der Leyen, the president of the European commission who is on her third trip to the Ukrainian capital.