Kiev confirms the liberation of Piatykhatky south of Zaporizhzhia: the video to celebrate the capture of the village

Ukraine has confirmed the liberation of the village of Piatykhatky, south of Zaporizhzhia, after some pro-Russian bloggers anticipated the news. This was stated on Telegram by the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny. This is the first territory liberated by Kiev in that area since the start of the counter-offensive. “Soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of the Transcarpathian Region liberated the village of Pyatikhatky, Zaporizhzhia Region, from the Russian occupiers. Glory to Ukraine and its soldiers! ” wrote Zaluzhny. A celebratory video was also shared on the official Telegram page of the Ukrainian forces command.

