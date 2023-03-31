Home World Kiev denounces, new Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
World

Kiev denounces, new Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

The Zaporizhzhia district, in south-eastern Ukraine, where the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is located, was bombed by the Russian army during the night and early in the morning. This was reported by the Regional Military Administration quoted by the Ukrainian media. According to local authorities, military units of the Russian Federation have launched a series of attacks with an anti-aircraft missile system causing the destruction of civilian infrastructure. “Civilian structures have been destroyed: a fire broke out, nearby houses were damaged by the shock wave. There are no victims,” ​​the administration said.

