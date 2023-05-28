Home » Kiev ever closer to NATO: a “porcupine model” ally to keep Russian aims at bay
World

by admin
BRUSSELS – Even more Ukraine in NATO. Not yet a real membership. But a step towards greater integration. The Atlantic Alliance, in fact, will propose at the summit of Vilnius next July the establishment of a NATO-Ukraine Council. A way to bring Kiev even closer to the Organization.

In fact, such a body will make it possible to strengthen political relations and support the multi-year military assistance plan.

