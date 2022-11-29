KIEV – A sumptuous snowfall welcomes those arriving in Kiev on Tuesday: three intense hours, from 18 to 21, temperatures between zero and minus one. It welcomes and scares the additional heating demand that follows. The general manager of the electricity company that serves the capital and the region, Dtek, has already said that consumption must be reduced by 60 percent and that it will be necessary to switch to three
See also The Pope sends a letter of condolences to the death of Palazzo’s father, chairman of the S. Egidio-Vatican News