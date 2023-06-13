Kiev: ‘In one week we liberated seven settlements’ – Europe

Over the past week, the Ukrainian army has managed to liberate seven settlements from Russian occupation. This was reported by Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Malyar. “Over the past week, during the offensive operation in the Donetsk and Tavriysk operational areas: the advance of the troops of the offensive group was 6,5 km; the area of ​​the territory taken under control is 90 sq. km; 7 settlements were liberated: Lobkovo, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blagodatne,” Malyar wrote in Telegram.

Zelensky: ‘The Court of The Hague visits the flooded areas’ – “These days, representatives of the International Criminal Court (ICC) visited the Kherson region. Just the day after the disaster, the (Ukrainian) Prosecutor General sent an inquiry request to the Court’s (Hague) Prosecutor’s Office ), and the work has begun”: the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, made it known in a speech held last night and reported by the website of the presidency. “It is very important that the representatives of the International Tribunal saw the consequences of the Russian terrorist act with their own eyes,” said the Ukrainian president. Meanwhile, the disaster toll still rises: at least 10 people died and 42 others, including seven children, are still missing after the floods caused by the collapse of the Kakhovka dam in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. This was stated by Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, as reported by the Polish website Onet.

IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi will also travel to the country: “On his way to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky – he announced on Twitter – and present an assistance program following the catastrophic flooding of the Nova Kakhovka dam. I will evaluate the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and will lead a rotation (of the IAEA mission to the plant) Isamz with a strengthened team”.

L’avanzata a Bakhmut

The Ukrainian army has advanced in its pincer movement north and south of Bakhmut, and in the last few hours the two directions of the advance have gained “250 and 700 meters”, inflicting “losses” on the Russians, according to the group’s spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, quoted by the Rbc-Ukraine broadcaster. According to Cherevaty, 66 Russian servicemen were killed, 83 wounded and 3 captured, and several armored vehicles, a howitzer, two mortars and an anti-tank missile complex with ammunition were destroyed. No mention is made of any Ukrainian losses.

Twenty-five battles took place yesterday near the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and further south near Avdiivka and Marinka, all in the Donetsk region, but also near Bilohorivka in the Lugansk region, the General Staff said. of the Kiev army, as reported by Ukrinform. The Russians launched one rocket strike, 36 air raids and 38 multiple rocket launch attacks against Ukrainian troop positions and settlements, the report said. The Ukrainian Air Force, for its part, launched six strikes against areas where Russian soldiers were stationed. In addition, missile and artillery units hit two enemy command posts, two artillery units and a radar station.

“The Ukrainian army is advancing from Velika Novosilka in the Donetsk region along both banks of the Mokri Yala river and the most important events will take place in the vicinity of the village of Staromlynivka in the near future, because the enemy has concentrated its forces there”: the Brc-Ukraine broadcaster writes on Telegram, quoting Oleksandr Kovalenko, political-military expert of the “Information Resistance” group. Yesterday on the Mokri Yala river – actually classified as a torrent -, along which almost all the villages that Kiev claims to have reconquered in the last day and a half are located, the Ukrainians denounced that the Russians had blown up a dam, possibly a lock, flooding the land on both sides of the waterway, to hold back the advance of Kievan forces. However, without succeeding, according to what was posted by the Ukrainians.

The liberated villages

After recapturing a fourth village in the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military said it had liberated the village of Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region from Russian occupation. This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda, citing the Zaporizhzhia Separate Territorial Defense Brigade. “On June 4, as part of a defense operation, the Novodarivka settlement was liberated from the occupiers by the joint actions of the mechanized unit and the combined unit of the Zaporizhzhia Separate Territorial Defense Brigade,” reads a Facebook posts. “Numerous attempts by the enemy to retake the settlement, which lasted several days, were unsuccessful.”

The Russian answers

A Ukrainian military unit, which takes part in the attempted breakthrough in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, admitted to having lost at least 6 American-made Bradley armored support vehicles. The 47th Brigade was at the gates of the citizens of Orikhiv, in one of the phases of the counter-offensive, and was resting when it was attacked by Russian drones, which struck – and the images taken by one of the drones were used by Russian propaganda – nine Bradley. Of these – the Ukrainian military, taken by surprise, admitted to AFP – six were destroyed, while three suffered repairable damage. Ukrainian soldiers say they are convinced their whereabouts were leaked to the Russians by an informant, after Russians mocked them on the radio all night long. “When our Bradleys have been repaired, we will return there,” a member of the group assured AFP. Instead, no mention of human losses. Moreover, Kiev does not release any figures relating to the losses suffered in the field, while it does not hold back from providing figures – often unverifiable – on the losses suffered by the Russians.

Four civilians were killed and 18 others were injured following attacks by Russian forces in nine Ukrainian regions in the past 24 hours, regional authorities said, the Kyiv Independent reported. Attacks were reported in Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Lugansk regions. In particular, the southern part of the Kherson region was hit yesterday 26 with 132 shells from artillery, mortars, Grad multiple launch missile systems, aircraft and drones, the regional administration specified. Three fatalities were reported in Kherson and one in the Donetsk region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said 24 new attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region had been repelled in the last few hours, with a toll of 260 Kiev soldiers eliminated. In the vicinity of the city of Donetsk, reports the ministry, quoted by the RIA Novosti agency, the most intense fighting is around the settlements of Avdieka and Maryinka.

ANSA agency Wagner: Ukrainians advanced 6-7 km. Russia repels Ukrainian attack on warship ‘Priazovye’ in Black Sea. Russian bombs on Kherson region, 5 civilians injured. London: Crimea’s first source of fresh water is at risk with the dam collapse (ANSA)

Zuppi’s mission in Moscow

The media in Kiev also re-launched the confirmation that Pope Francis’ peace envoy for Ukraine, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, is planning a visit to Moscow after his trip to Ukraine. Ukrainska Pravda writes it, quoting Italian media. During his stay in Russia, writes the Ukrainian newspaper, Zuppi should meet the Russian authorities and the Russian Orthodox Church. Speaking of the Vatican’s diplomatic work at Repubblica delle Idee yesterday in Bologna, Zuppi said that the “second piece will be the trip to Moscow. There is interest, there is expectation on the part of the Russian government and we will make contacts with the Russian Church. The signs are of attention, of waiting” and it is thought that “there will be a certain welcome from the Government and the Orthodox Church”.

Kiev requests

Ukraine has asked Berlin for more German-made Leopard 2 tanks. “The Ukrainian army urgently needs many more Western tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other armored vehicles,” Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk told Tagesspiegel. “Each Leopard 2 is literally worth its weight in gold for the decisive offensive,” added the former Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin. The Bundeswehr, he stressed, is able to supply more than the 18 units already delivered from its stock of more than 300 tanks. The current number could be “tripled without endangering Germany’s defense capability,” he added. Melnyk further requested “60 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles” for the Ukrainian military.

In the evening, during a press conference in Washington with Tajani, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “We expect a strong and robust aid package for Ukraine to emerge from the July NATO summit that will send a strong message to Russia “.

The prisoners of war

“Every time we bring our people home from Russian captivity, we remember our basic goal: We will leave none of our own, none of Ukraine to the enemy. Yesterday we returned 95 more of our boys, our warriors, from captivity. In total, since February 24 last year, we have already returned 2,526 Ukrainians”. The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky writes on Telegram by publishing a video showing the prisoners of Kiev returned to Ukraine yesterday. “I am grateful to all our team involved in the exchanges,” he added. “We all remember, we’re looking for every one of them and we have to bring them all back. And we will!”