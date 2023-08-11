Home » Kiev invites the few remaining to leave the city – Corriere TV
Kiev invites the few remaining to leave the city – Corriere TV

Moscow tries to take the city to get as far as Kharkiv, but the residents don’t want to leave

by Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Kupiansk / CorriereTv

The Russians are 7 kilometers from Kupiansk, east of Ukraine. They are trying to create a bridgehead to reach Kharkiv. The city was heavily bombed: of the 25,000 inhabitants who lived here before the war, today only 10% remain. The city was occupied for 7 months and was liberated in September. Yesterday, citizens report, mortar shells fell on the city. There were no casualties, but several people were injured. The Civil Defense is building barriers on the windows to avoid injuries caused by shrapnel. Despite appeals from the government, the remaining residents of Kupiansk have no intention of abandoning it. Conversely, some of those who fled at the start of the war are reportedly trying to return home, some residents said. However, these are limited cases.

August 11, 2023 – Updated August 11, 2023, 5:03 pm

