«Kiev is using cluster bombs» – breaking latest news

09:45 am – Zaporizhzhia, «4 dead in Russian attack in the region»

The death toll from a new attack denounced by the Ukrainians in the Zaporizhzhia region with accusations against the Russians is at least four dead and two wounded. On Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform, the governor Yuriy Malashko says that “an infrastructure” in the Polohiv district has ended up in the crosshairs and that the victims were “employees”. According to the Ukrainians, in 24 hours Russia has launched about 80 attacks against about twenty localities in the Zaporizhzhia region.

09:25 am – Wagner maneuvers in Belarus, Poland deploys troops on the border

The Polish Defense Ministry has decided to redeploy troops from the western part of the country to the eastern one, closer to the border with Belarus, after news that there will be military exercises in the area with the participation of men from the Wagner group. The representative of the government committee for security issues, Zbigniew Hoffman, told the Polish press agency. «The committee has analyzed possible threats, including the deployment of Wagner Group units. In this regard, the Minister of Defense has decided to move our military formations from the West to the East of Poland». According to the Polish authorities, the joint maneuvers of the Belarusian army and Wagner are “an undoubted provocation”.

08:20 – Odessa, Russian missiles on grain terminal, 2 injured

Russian missiles hit a grain terminal in the Odessa region and two people were injured. According to what the governor of Odessa Oleh Kiper writes on Telegram, 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley were destroyed. He also adds that two people were injured in the explosion caused by Russian Kalibr missiles in the morning hours. It is the fourth day in a row that Russia bombs Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea.

– New attack on Odessa: Tons of grain burned

07:48 am – CIA: “Putin may want to take revenge on Prigozhin”

According to CIA director William Burns, Russian President Vladimir Putin is buying time to figure out how to deal with Yevgeny Prighozin, the founder of the Wagner mercenary group that arose last month in Russia: «Putin is a person who generally thinks that revenge is a dish best served cold. In my experience, Putin is the quintessential apostle of revenge, so I’d be surprised if Prigozhin escaped further punishment,” Burns told the Aspen Security Forum, as reported by the BBC. “What we are witnessing is a very complicated ballet,” he added. Burn confirmed that Prigozhin has been on the move, most recently in the Belarusian capital Minsk and in Russia, and that the CIA did indeed have advanced knowledge of the mutiny.

07:05 am – Russian navy exercise in the Black Sea

The Russian navy has conducted a military exercise in the north-western area of ​​the Black Sea. This was announced by the Moscow Defense Ministry explaining that anti-ship missiles were launched to shoot down a target at sea. According to Moscow, the ships of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea have fired anti-ship cruise missiles “at a target vessel in the military exercise area”, a stretch of water where the Kremlin since last Thursday has considered any vessel as “potential military vessels”.

06:43 am – More bombs on Odessa, the headquarters of the Chinese consulate damaged

The Russian attacks on Odessa, a strategic port in southern Ukraine, continued for the fourth consecutive night. A bomb unleashed a shock wave that damaged the Chinese consulate in the city without causing deaths or injuries. From Beijing, the Foreign Ministry announced that the explosion “shook part of the structure and shattered the windows”.

06:21 am – Cnn: in 2022 some weapons sent to Kiev were stolen

Some Western-supplied weapons sent to Ukraine in 2022 were stolen by criminals and arms dealers before they reached the Ukrainian military. This was revealed by CNN, citing a US Department of Defense inspector general report which it has come into possession of. The American broadcaster then clarified that the Ukrainian intelligence services in most cases managed to recover stolen weapons and equipment. The report, dated October 6, 2022 and entitled ‘Department of Defense Liability for Equipment Supplied to Ukraine’, details a number of criminal plots to steal weapons, ammunition and battlefield equipment. Notably in June 2022, a Russian official leading a criminal organization forged documents to join a volunteer battalion. The anonymous official then stole a grenade launcher, a machine gun and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition. However, the Ukrainian intelligence services derailed the plan. In other circumstances, Kie’s intelligence services have also thwarted several plots by traffickers to resell stolen weapons, ammunition and equipment from the front lines on the black market.

06:14 am – US Defense: Wagner mercenaries reintegrated into the Russian army

The mercenaries of the Wagner group stationed in Belarus have been reintegrated into the Russian army. This was reported by Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh at a press conference. Singh went on to say that the United States has no plans to redeploy troops to the area.

03.40 am – The Minister of Culture resigns, he was criticized by Zelensky

The Ukrainian culture minister resigned following what he described as “misunderstanding” about public funds to be allocated to cultural projects in the middle of the war. “I handed over my resignation letter to the prime minister,” Oleksandre Tkatchenko reported on Telegram, “due to a series of misunderstandings about the importance of culture in wartime.” “In war”, underlined the minister, “private and budgetary funds for culture are no less important than those for drones because culture is the shield of our identity and our borders”. His is a reply to President Volodymyr Zelensky who had asked for his dismissal stating that the state budget cannot be allocated to cultural projects to the detriment of defense. In particular, Tkatchenko had asked for 12 million euros for the construction of a museum of the Holodomor Genocide, named after the famine with which Russia starved Ukraine in 1922 and 1923.

03:28 am – Henry Kissinger, the veteran diplomat and his “last mission” in China

(by Federico Rampini) At the age of one hundred, Henry Kissinger is likely to experience his visit to Beijing as the “Last Mission”, in a sensational career that made him the best-known and most authoritative diplomat of his time (but also controversial and highly contested, for example for his responsibilities in the Vietnam war, the bombing of Cambodia and Laos, the Chilean coup against Salvador Allende).

For those who know his health conditions – excellent intellectual lucidity, more precarious on the physical front with walking problems following hip surgery – having faced the 15-hour flight from the east coast of the United States where he lives to Beijing is a sacrifice justified only by an emergency. Doctor Kissinger (a title he is fond of because it recalls his Phd at Harvard and the beginning of his career as an academic, Metternich scholar) is convinced that humanity is facing great dangers. One is artificial intelligence to which he devoted a recent book. The other is an escalation of misunderstandings between the two major superpowers which could lead to a world war. The Last Mission therefore is to restart a dialogue between Washington and Beijing. Is it likely to be a “mission impossible”? Certainly the latest attempts by the American side have yielded very modest results.

03:28 am – THE MILITARY POINT – The chessboard of the Black Sea and Wagner’s men on the borders of Poland

(by Andrea Marinelli and Guido Olimpio) Black Sea and Belarus: these are the two quadrants under observation between exchanges of harsh messages. This while the raids of the invaders in the Odessa area continued and Zelensky’s army began to use cluster bombs on the Army’s trenches.

The Kremlin has threatened to hit merchant ships that ensure trade/transport with Ukraine. In fact, he considers them hostile and many are already stuck in the airports. Kiev responded Thursday with a similar move regarding “vessels” bound for Russian destinations. Moscow would have followed up on the words – US sources say – by launching more mines to create obstacles to free navigation, one of the options available to the Navy. Several scenarios are considered. In addition to the bombs – fixed to the bottom or floating – Moscow can entrust the task to surface units. The expert HI Sutton points out that the Ukrainians can choose a route close to the Romanian coast and in this way the enemy ships would be within the range of action of the cruisers, already involved in the sinking of the flagship Moskva.

03:24 am – Oleksiy Danilov, head of the Security Council in Kiev: “UN and Turkey protect the Black Sea routes”

by Lorenzo Cremonesi, our correspondent in Kiev) — «A convoy of ships for Odessa militarily guaranteed by the UN and Turkey against Russian aggression». This is proposed by Oleksiy Danilov, the 60-year-old secretary of the Ukrainian National Council for Security and Defense. In this interview yesterday in his office he welcomed us commenting on the chronicles of Russian attacks against ports and grain silos on the Black Sea.

How do you see the bombings?

“Nothing new. Since the beginning of the invasion, more than 500 days ago, Putin’s soldiers have been bombing our infrastructure and homes every day, killing our children. The world reacts slowly, but injustice and human rights violations continue here. Do you know why they hit Odessa and nearby ports? Putin wants to feed world hunger to create global problems that destabilize Europe”.

03:23 am – Twenty years asked for Navalny, accused of “extremism”. And he attacks Putin from his cell: “His war is senseless”

The opponent is already serving sentences for over eleven years. The sentence of the closed-door trial is expected on August 4th. Russian opponent Alexey Navalny faces another twenty-year prison sentence. This is the request of the prosecutors, according to which Navalny is guilty of six crimes including having “created a terrorist organization”. The sentence is expected on August 4, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova told Tass, and the prison sentence would be served “in a penal colony with a strict regime”.

01:18 am – Cluster bombs, the White House confirms: «Kiev is using cluster bombs»

The White House has confirmed that Ukraine has begun using cluster bombs sent by the US, as anticipated by the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal. In a press briefing, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby responded affirmatively to a question on the matter.

00:37 – Kiev, air alert in all regions of Ukraine

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of the MiG-31K fighter jet. This was reported by Ukrinform citing the Ukrainian armed forces. “The takeoff of the Russian Air Force MiG-31K fighter from the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region was recorded,” the message reads.

