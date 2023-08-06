Kiev, massive Russian attack between evening and night – World

Between the evening of August 5 and this morning, the Russian army massively attacked several regions of Ukrainian territory in multiple waves with Iranian air- and sea-launched missiles and drones, the Kyiv Air Force said on Telegram. Flak intercepted and destroyed 13 Kalibr cruise missiles, 17 Kh-101/X-555 cruise missiles and 27 Shahed drones. “In the two waves the Russians used 14 sea-launched Kalibr and three air-launched Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missiles, later drones, Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea and cruise missiles fired from the Caspian Sea.”

Explosions were reported overnight in the Ukrainian regions of Kiev, Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy. The local media reported it, adding that anti-aircraft alarms were triggered in the early hours of today also in the oblasts of Odessa, Vinnytsia and Kharkiv. Pro-Russian authorities say a fire broke out in the building of the Donetsk University of Economics and Business after a shelling raid by Ukrainian forces on the city. “Emergencies Ministry units have located a serious fire in the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk,” read a Telegram statement quoted by the Russian news agency Tass. According to preliminary information, the roof and ceiling of the building would have caught fire for a total of approximately 3,000 square meters affected by the flames. 19 vehicles and 91 firefighters intervened to put out the fire.

The governor of the Bryansk region of Russia, Alexander Bogomaz, said on Telegram that “over the Karachevsky district, the air defense system destroyed two aircraft-type drones, there are no damages or casualties,” he added. This is reported by Ria Novosti.

Two civilians were killed and two wounded during last day’s Russian shelling in the Donetsk region. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, quoted by Ukrinform. Yesterday, Russian troops launched attacks in the Donetsk, Gorlivka and Lysychansk directions.

Russian ports in the Black Sea are a “war risk zone”. The notice, issued by the Ukrainian maritime authorities, certifies that a new front has permanently opened up in the conflict. The demonstration is the second attack in two days against a Russian vessel, this time a tanker, with the notorious sea drones of Kiev, south of the Kerch Strait, near the Crimean bridge. The tanker Sig, one of the largest in the Russian merchant fleet, was attacked on Friday night. A hole appeared in the vessel in the engine room area but did not sink, Russian maritime authorities said, while a video that started circulating on the net apparently showed the naval drone used for the assault.

The raid has not been officially claimed by Kiev, but Ukrainian intelligence sources said the operation was coordinated by the “military services and the Navy”. Again according to the same sources, the SIG was carrying fuel for Moscow’s troops – subject to US sanctions for having brought oil and fuel from Russia to Syria – and was in Ukrainian territorial waters. Thus, a legitimate operation, noted the head of the security service Vasyl Malyk. Just 24 hours earlier, the “Olenegorsky Gornyak”, a Russian landing ship in front of the Novorossiysk base, also in the Black Sea, had been targeted. In this quadrant, the clashes have been on the rise in recent weeks, since Moscow has not renewed the agreement on wheat mediated by Turkey. The invasion forces attacked Ukrainian ports, even those on the Danube, and Kiev reacted: first it intensified its drone raids on Russian territory, in the Crimea, up to Moscow, and now it has moved on to action against enemy ships . Among other things, hitting increasingly distant targets. So much so that now the Ukrainian sea and river transport service has warned any vessel in the area. The warning is of a “military threat in the waters of six Russian ports: Anapa, Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, Tuapse, Sochi, Taman”.

Moscow, commenting on the attacks on the warship and the tanker, denied or in any case minimized the damages, but at the same time denounced a “terrorist” act against a “civilian ship”, promising a “response”. Yet the alert in the Black Sea remains high. The Defense Ministry also said it had “intercepted and rejected a US Air Force MQ-9A Reaper reconnaissance drone, which was approaching the border”. The hostilities in the Black Sea are worrying the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, who when asked by the Russian agency Tass invited the parties “to refrain from any rhetoric or action that could further intensify the conflict”. An appeal not at all appreciated by Kiev. For presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak Guterres plays “devil’s advocate”, because he did not comment on the “inadmissibility of the escalation when Russia attacked the Ukrainian ports of Odessa and on the Danube”.

However, the fears of the UN would also be shared by the sponsors of Kiev, the United States in the lead. According to the Financial Times, “Joe Biden wants pump prices to remain stable ahead of the elections” and therefore any attack on Russian oil infrastructure risks creating negative repercussions on the energy market. As for the conflict on the ground, Kiev denounced missile attacks on the region of the capital and on the city of Zaporizhizhia where – according to President Volodymyr Zelensky – “the Ukrainian aeronautical company Motor Sich was hit”. Russia claimed the Novoselivske settlement in the Kupiansk area as a result of growing pressure on the Eastern Front. According to the Ukrainian military, the goal of the Russians is to attract defender resources to this area, to hinder the counter-offensive in the south. Meanwhile, tensions remain high in the Baltic. After the diplomatic clash between Warsaw and Minsk over the alleged trespassing of two helicopters, Lithuania has announced that it will close two of its six border crossings with Belarus due to the presence of Wagner mercenaries on its territory. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s men are also alarming Poland, so much so that the two NATO allies are considering completely closing the border to Russia’s allied country.

Sweden, Moscow spreads false news about the burning of the Koran



Stockholm has accused Russia of spreading false news to influence Sweden’s path to NATO membership: the defense ministry said Russian state-controlled media RT and Sputnik had published a series of articles in Arabic, falsely claiming that the government Swedish supports the burning of the Koran. The Guardian reports it. The Swedish Defense Agency said that since the end of June, the authorities have registered about one million similar posts in Arabic and other languages: “Moscow is using the Stockholm protests to stir up tensions between Arab countries and the ‘West”.

Kiev, two dead and 4 wounded in the attack on the transfusion center



Two men were killed and four others were injured in last night’s guided aerial bomb attack on a blood transfusion center in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. “The Russians hit a non-residential building in the village of Kruglyakivka, Kupyansk district, with a guided aerial bomb, and a huge fire broke out,” said the head of the regional military administration Oleg Syniehubov, quoted by UNIAN. Yesterday evening, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky himself gave the news of the attack. Settlements in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Izyum and Kupyansk districts have been bombed in the last 24 hours.

Intelligence Kiev, ‘we will resume exporting wheat’



“We will start exporting grain again, whether Russia likes it or not,” Kyiv Defense Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with Bulgarian media Btv, noting that Ukraine is already working to restore the facilities affected by the attacks. Russians. Budanov also spoke about the counteroffensive, noting that for the “soldiers it is quite difficult, since Russia has managed to strengthen its position with defense systems: The most important thing is that the offensive does not stop. In my opinion, it is going a little faster on Bakhmut’s line than in the South, but time will tell”.

Zelensky, 14 thousand aviation missions since the beginning of the war



“Since the beginning of the war, our air force has performed more than 14,000 combat missions – each of them is an act of heroism. Each is an achievement for Ukraine. Each is one step closer to our victory. I thank all the warriors of Air Force, all pilots, our anti-aircraft gunners, specialists of the Air Force Radiotechnical Troops. We are proud of our heroes of the sky”. This was written in Telegram by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

