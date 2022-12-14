It has been nearly 10 months since the Russian-Ukrainian conflict broke out. According to media reports, Putin initially envisaged that the conflict would end soon, but it has now turned into a protracted war.
The mayor of the Ukrainian capital is now saying that the harsh winter and continued Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure could plunge the capital’s residents, already suffering, into a doomsday situation.
Kiev mayor Vitaly Klitschko told Reuters on Wednesday: “Kiev may lose electricity, water and heating. There may be a doomsday scene from a Hollywood movie. In the low temperature environment, people cannot live at home at all.”
In an interview with him published by The Guardian on the same day, Klitschko called the Russian attack on Kiev’s infrastructure “genocide”.
He told the media: “We never thought that they would destroy the civilian infrastructure of Ukrainian cities. This is genocide, it is terrorism. They want to freeze civilians to death. Their purpose is to kill Ukrainians in Ukraine.”
In the past few weeks, Russian forces have launched an attack on Ukraine’s power grid, which has paralyzed about half of Ukraine’s energy system. This has left Ukrainians without water, heating and medical care, Human Rights Watch reported this week. The group said the Russian military’s actions “were aimed at creating panic among the civilian population and violated the laws of war.”
Klitschko, a former boxer, said that 152 civilians have died in Kiev and 678 buildings have been destroyed since Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine on February 24 this year. He introduced specific measures that the city of Kiev may have to take if the Russian attack continues.
He said: “If the power supply continues to fail, we will have to drain the water supply in the building when the temperature outside continues to be low, otherwise the water will freeze and destroy the entire water supply network, and the building will be completely unusable. .”
Kiev is the most populous city in Ukraine with about 3 million inhabitants. Klitschko said there would not be enough heated shelters in Kiev to accommodate the city’s residents if the city’s power were cut off. Citywide power outages have occurred once in the past 12 months.
He also said that the economic losses caused by the war have made the city unable to repair the damage to infrastructure caused by the Russian army.
“So far, there’s no development budget, we can’t fix the roads, we can’t invest in the cities…all the money goes to defence,” he said.
He also said the city of Kiev urgently needs “new air defense systems”, as well as more generators and industrial heaters.
But Klitschko warned residents to prepare for the worst. That means putting together emergency food, water and clothing, and having important paperwork ready in case they might need an emergency evacuation. But he emphasized that there is no need for residents to evacuate at present, and the current power shortage in the city is only 20%.
Klitschko said: “Currently the city of Kiev is still heating, there is electricity supply…everything is running normally.” (Fortune Chinese Network)
Translated by: Liu Jinlong
Reviewer: Wang Hao
Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, during a city council session on Nov. 24, 2022.
It’s been nearly 10 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the war that Putin reportedly thought would be over quickly has turned into a drawn-out conflict.
Now, the mayor of Ukraine’s capital city says a combination of a harsh winter and an ongoing Russian onslaught of the country’s infrastructure could create an end-of-the-world scenario for residents who have already endured so much.
“Kyiv might lose power, water, and heat supply,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko told Reuters Wednesday. “The apocalypse might happen, like in Hollywood films, when it’s not possible to live in homes considering the low temperature.”
In a separate interview with the Guardian published on the same day, Klitschko called Russia’s attacks on the city’s infrastructure “genocidal.”
“We never expected that they would try to destroy the civilian infrastructure of our cities. It is genocidal. It’s terrorism,” he told the outlet. “They want to freeze the civilian population. They want to kill us, want to have a Ukraine without Ukrainians.”
Over the past several weeks, Russia has begun to target Ukraine’s electricity grid, and has since taken down roughly half of Ukraine’s energy system. That has left Ukrainians lacking access to water, heat, and health services, according to a report released this week from Human Rights Watch, in a move that the organization said was “designed to instill terror among the population in violation of the laws of war.”
Klitschko, a boxer turned politician, said 152 civilian residents of Kyiv have been killed and 678 buildings destroyed since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 of this year. He outlined what exactly the city would be forced to do if Russian attacks continue.
“If electricity supply continues to be absent while outside temperatures remain low, we will unfortunately be forced to drain water from buildings,” he said, adding: “Otherwise the water can freeze and break the entire water supply network, and buildings will then be totally unfit for further use.”
Kyiv is the most populous city in Ukraine, with around three million residents. Klitschko said there are not enough heated shelters in the city to house the entire population in the event of a complete power outage, which happened once for about 12 hours previously.
The mayor also said the economic toll of the war has hampered the city’s ability to effectively repair the damage that Russia has done to its infrastructure.
“As of today, there is no budget for development, we are not fixing the roads, we are not investing in the development of our city…all the money goes on the protection,” he said.
He added that Kyiv is in desperate need of a “new air defense system,” and more generators and industrial fan heaters.
But Klitschko told residents to prepare for the worst. That means putting together an emergency supply of food, water, clothes—and having important documents readily available in case they need to pick up and leave in a hurry. He stressed, though, that there’s no need to evacuate at this point and the city currently only has a 20% power deficit.
“Right now there is heating in Kyiv, there is electricity…everything works,” Klitschko said.