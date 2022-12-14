It has been nearly 10 months since the Russian-Ukrainian conflict broke out. According to media reports, Putin initially envisaged that the conflict would end soon, but it has now turned into a protracted war.

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital is now saying that the harsh winter and continued Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure could plunge the capital’s residents, already suffering, into a doomsday situation.

Kiev mayor Vitaly Klitschko told Reuters on Wednesday: “Kiev may lose electricity, water and heating. There may be a doomsday scene from a Hollywood movie. In the low temperature environment, people cannot live at home at all.”

In an interview with him published by The Guardian on the same day, Klitschko called the Russian attack on Kiev’s infrastructure “genocide”.

He told the media: “We never thought that they would destroy the civilian infrastructure of Ukrainian cities. This is genocide, it is terrorism. They want to freeze civilians to death. Their purpose is to kill Ukrainians in Ukraine.”

In the past few weeks, Russian forces have launched an attack on Ukraine’s power grid, which has paralyzed about half of Ukraine’s energy system. This has left Ukrainians without water, heating and medical care, Human Rights Watch reported this week. The group said the Russian military’s actions “were aimed at creating panic among the civilian population and violated the laws of war.”

Klitschko, a former boxer, said that 152 civilians have died in Kiev and 678 buildings have been destroyed since Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine on February 24 this year. He introduced specific measures that the city of Kiev may have to take if the Russian attack continues.

He said: “If the power supply continues to fail, we will have to drain the water supply in the building when the temperature outside continues to be low, otherwise the water will freeze and destroy the entire water supply network, and the building will be completely unusable. .”

Kiev is the most populous city in Ukraine with about 3 million inhabitants. Klitschko said there would not be enough heated shelters in Kiev to accommodate the city’s residents if the city’s power were cut off. Citywide power outages have occurred once in the past 12 months.

He also said that the economic losses caused by the war have made the city unable to repair the damage to infrastructure caused by the Russian army.

“So far, there’s no development budget, we can’t fix the roads, we can’t invest in the cities…all the money goes to defence,” he said.

He also said the city of Kiev urgently needs “new air defense systems”, as well as more generators and industrial heaters.

But Klitschko warned residents to prepare for the worst. That means putting together emergency food, water and clothing, and having important paperwork ready in case they might need an emergency evacuation. But he emphasized that there is no need for residents to evacuate at present, and the current power shortage in the city is only 20%.

Klitschko said: “Currently the city of Kiev is still heating, there is electricity supply…everything is running normally.” (Fortune Chinese Network)

Translated by: Liu Jinlong

Reviewer: Wang Hao