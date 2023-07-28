Kiev: ‘Moscow is preparing for attacks on the coast’. US tanks arriving

0
Russia is ready for dialogue on a political agreement but Ukraine refuses any opportunity despite being in a difficult situation. This was reiterated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov quoted by Tass. The United States plans to begin delivering to Ukraine soon i Abrams tanks. Ukrainians: ‘IAEA recorded explosions near Zaporizhzhia site’. Putin and Africa, ‘more agricultural supplies and free part of the weapons’. Tajani: ‘Free Russian grain to Africa is not the right way’.
