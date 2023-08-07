Kiev: Moscow raid on Pokrovsk, at least 5 dead and 31 wounded. Attack on Zelensky foiled, Russian informant arrested. Minimum wage, possibility of meeting Meloni – oppositions on 11 August

The Russian army shelled Kherson all night, a 59-year-old woman died from an artillery shell that hit her house, there are wounded. Presidential office chief Andry Yermak posted a photo showing the flames following the Russian attack. Turkish President Erdogan, during the expected talks with Putin that should be held soon, intends to propose the resumption of peace talks on Ukraine to reach an early ceasefire

Kiev, the trident instead of the Soviet coat of arms on the statue of the Motherland

Minimum wage: hypothesis Meloni-opposition meeting on 11 August

It is possible that the comparison on the minimum wage will restart on August 11, before the summer break. According to what is learned from parliamentary sources, Friday would be the day that is being evaluated for the meeting between the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the oppositions.

Ukraine: brief conversation between the US and China on the sidelines of the Jeddah meeting

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland had a brief talk with Chinese Envoy for Eurasia Li Hui on the sidelines of the meeting on Ukraine which took place in weekend in Jeddah. This was announced today by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, after National Security Council sources had described the meeting as “a brief greeting”. Miller then called China‘s participation in the meeting “productive”.

“We have long been saying that it would be productive for China to play a role in ending the war in Ukraine, if it is willing to do so while respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine”, he added, then attacking Moscow for its refusal to “commit to meaningful peace negotiations”. Still regarding the Jeddah meeting, Miller explained that the United States is working “to convince as many countries as possible that when this war ends, it will have to end in a way that respects the territorial integrity and Ukrainian sovereignty”. This was insisted by the Ukrainians and Americans over the weekend, he concluded.

Kiev, the number of wounded in the Russian attack on Pokrovsk rises to 31

At least five people were killed and another 31 injured in the latest toll today in a Russian attack on a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk. This was announced by Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko on Telegram, specifying that among the injured there are “19 police officers, 5 rescuers and a child”.

