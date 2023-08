Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Ukraine / CorriereTv

Center of Kiev, Maidan square: preparations for the anniversary of the National Independence Day, August 24, in the midst of the Ukrainian counter-offensive which is stalled. It appears to be a time of recovery and national confidence.

August 22, 2023 – Updated August 22, 2023, 10:26 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook