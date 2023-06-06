Kiev prepares to counter Russian attack as Russia announces thwart of major attack in Ukraine | Ukraine war news | Al Jazeera

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier on Tuesday that it had thwarted a major Ukrainian attack in the Donetsk region, causing huge casualties to Ukrainian troops. And Kiev said Russia had no way of knowing where to counterattack, keeping its troops on alert.

“Armed forces, offensive and tactical aviation, missile and artillery units, as well as flamethrower systems, caused a major defeat (of the Ukrainian army),” the Russian Ministry of Defense said on its Telegram channel.

The ministry added that Russian troops destroyed 28 tanks in Donetsk, including eight German Panther tanks and three French tanks.

On the other hand, military authorities in the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram app that air defenses intervened early Tuesday to repel an airstrike on the Kiev region.

Al Jazeera correspondents also reported that sirens were sounded in the Ukrainian capital.

Kiev military authorities said hostile air targets were heading towards the capital and air defense systems were dealing with them.

According to the Kharkiv military department, Russian troops targeted residential areas of the city with S-300 missiles.

counterattack

At the same time, Al Jazeera reporters said that on Monday, the Russian air defense system intercepted an air target for the second time over the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border and heard an explosion.

The governor of the state said that the air defense system dealt with three targets in and around the city of Belgorod, noting that relevant agencies are examining the local impact of these confrontations.

Despite the silence of Kiev, all signs confirm that the Ukrainian army has begun to counterattack the Russian army. In addition, the Ukrainian army announced a large-scale operation and pointed out that Russia could not know the direction of the counterattack, keeping its troops on alert.

The Ukrainian army launched simultaneous attacks on the country’s eastern and southern fronts as Russia’s Belgorod region came under land and air attacks.

U.S. officials said the Ukrainian counteroffensive was believed to be already underway and had gained ground north and south of Bakhmut, U.S. officials said, according to The Washington Post.

On Monday, Ukraine confirmed an “offensive operation” in some areas of the front line and announced progress near the city of Bakhmut. At this time, U.S. officials told the New York Times that there were signs that Kiev had started to counterattack.

The U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, added that the recent surge in attacks in Ukraine could indicate that Kiev’s long-planned counteroffensive against Russian forces has begun.

U.S. officials based their assessment in part on information from U.S. military satellites that detected increased movement at Ukrainian military bases, The New York Times reported. The satellites have infrared capabilities to track artillery fire and missile launches.

“We have enough weapons to start a counterattack,” Ukraine’s foreign minister was quoted as saying by Reuters.

On the other hand, General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, expressed cautious optimism about the outcome of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

In an interview with CNN, General Milley added that, according to him, the Ukrainians have got everything they need for war, which means a lot to them and the world.

captive exchange

On the other hand, Yevgeny Prigozin, head of the Wagner Group, categorically rejected the proposal of the so-called “Free Russia” Corps to exchange prisoners between the two sides.

In a recording, Prigozhin stated that his troops did not capture the commander of the 72nd Brigade of the Russian Army, Roman Viniwiking, but arrested him and brought him to justice, stressing that he would not exchange any Russians for Russians.

It’s worth noting that Wagner’s forces had earlier arrested Roman Pooh Wiggin for opening fire on one of the cars carrying Wagner’s forces.

On Monday, the “Free Russia” Corps offered Prigozin a captive exchange deal under which the Russian Corps would release Russian troops and Russian border guards it had imprisoned in exchange for Roman Pooh’s release. Viking.