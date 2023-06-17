Kiev rejects the peace proposal of African leaders: “They are only interested in suspending the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin”

On the day that the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosafly to St.Pietroburgo for meet Vladimir Putinafter Friday’s meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky to present the peace plan conceived by a group of African countries, an opening to peace negotiations comes from the Russian city. This time you are the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharovato address the subject and for the first time enters into the specifics of the various proposals that have reached the table of the two leaders over the months: the peace plans of some countries on the conflict in Ukraine contain ideas that might work, he in fact stated during the Economic Forum. “I reiterate that we are grateful to all countries, all states and public figures, because many proposals have been personally presented by international public figures – he added – We are grateful to all those who are talking about peace, who are making proposals and who they are making themselves available for this”. But from Kiev comes the rejection dry of the proposals put forward by African leaders: “Interested only in suspending the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court,” he said Mykhailo Podolyakadviser to the Ukrainian presidential office.

The scenario does not change, however, on the battlefield, where the Ukrainian counteroffensive proceeds in the eastern and southern areas of the country, with Kiev which claims “tactical successes”. “In virtually all sectors where our units are attacking in the South, they have recorded tactical successes. They are gradually moving forward – said the Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Painter – At the moment, the progress is up to 2 kilometers in each direction”. Even President Zelensky shows great optimism: “Each position regained from the occupiers by our forces is a new topic for the world. Ukraine can win – he wrote on Twitter – Thanks to all those who fight against the enemy. Thanks to our soldiers, to those who treat them after their wounds, to those who train them and to those who provide everything necessary for the defense of Ukraine”.

Ukrainian forces around the devastated city of Bakhmut, captured by Russia last month, were trying to push Russian forces back out of the city’s outskirts. Russia has not officially acknowledged the Ukrainian advances and said it had inflicted heavy losses on Kiev forces in the previous 24 hours. President Zelensky praised the developments saying that “every soldier, every new step we take, every meter of Ukrainian land liberated from the enemy is of the utmost importance”.

Furthermore, the Minister of Defense, Oleksyi Reznikovis convinced that Ukrainian pilots will be able to master the F-16 in suns four months, not in six, as the standard requires. But Reznikov also thinks that Kiev will not receive American fighters before 2024 because the training of technicians and engineers is longer. Finally, the minister said that the F-16s will be stationed inside the Ukrainian territory.

The General Staff then announced that the Kiev air force had launched 17 attacks against the Russian Armed Forces. “Our soldiers have destroyed one attack helicopter nemic Ka-52 e seven drones from operational-tactical level reconnaissance”, reads the report, in which it is added that “in the last day, missile and artillery units hit an enemy command post, three groupings of personnel, five artillery units on firing positions, four electronic warfare stations and two other important enemy objects”.

According to reports from the British Ministry of Defence, helicopters are the means on which Moscow is focusing the most in this phase of the war to launch attacks against the enemy. For this reason, Russia has deployed at least another 20 additional helicopters at the airport Berdyansk occupied, about 100 kilometers from the front line. Intelligence suggests the air force may have helped Russia gain a partial advantage in southern Ukraine, largely thanks to the attack helicopters they use longer range missiles against targets on the ground.

But we also look at the ground troops. The Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoiguasked to increase the production of tanks “to meet the needs of the Russian forces” following the start of the Kiev counter-offensive with Western weapons. Meanwhile, the attacks continue with the artillery: Russian armed forces fired on frontline and border settlements in three districts of Kharkiv region, wounding one civilian, the Ukrainian local administration reported. “In the past day the enemy fired artillery and mortars at the border and frontline settlements of the districts of Kupyansk, Kharkiv e Chuhuiv“. Also attacks in the region of Kherson, where two people were killed and 25 injured, including three children. Yesterday the Russians “attacked the residential areas of Kherson 75 times, firing 314 artillery shells, mortars, drones and Grad multiple rocket launchers”, reports the administration which explains how the Russian bombs also hit “some educational and authorities of the city of Kherson”.