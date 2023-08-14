The Ukrainian defense forces repulsed three Russian attacks overnight by shooting down 15 drones and 8 Caliber missiles. Fragments of missiles shot down – the same forces specify on Telegram – damaged a supermarket and a hostel, and three people were injured. “All attacks were repulsed by the air defense forces.” Yesterday seven people, including a baby, were killed in the Kherson region by a Russian artillery attack. An entire family was exterminated, including a 23-day-old baby.

Ukraine, a center for animals abandoned during the war in Lviv

7:41

Kiev, ”attack on Odessa? The Russians are crazy terrorists”

“Odessa. Hits on civilian targets, a shop… Comments are unnecessary. The Russians are crazy terrorists”: the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andry Yermak, reacted this morning – on his Telegram channel – to the attacks by Russian forces last night on the city of Odessa, which caused at least three injuries.

7:40

Russian air defense shoots down drone over Belgorod region

The Russian Defense Ministry said the air defense shot down a suspected Ukrainian drone last night over the Belgorod region. “On August 13, around 10 pm Moscow time, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an unmanned aircraft against targets located in the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted – reads a note from the ministry – The security systems anti-aircraft defense intercepted and destroyed a drone over the territory of the Belgorod region. There were no casualties or damage.”

7:03

Kiev, repel three night attacks in Odessa

The Ukrainian defense forces repulsed three Russian attacks overnight by shooting down 15 drones and 8 Caliber missiles. The southern defense forces themselves reported it on Telegram. Fragments of missiles shot down – they specify – damaged a supermarket and a hostel, and three people were injured. “All attacks were repulsed by the air defense forces.” Firefighters are still working to put out the fires that broke out in the two affected buildings. In addition, numerous windows were shattered by the blast wave. Some cars parked nearby were also damaged.