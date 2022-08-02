Moscow says it is ready to test Kiev bombs on Zaporizhzhia in Iaea. Explosions in the night in Mykolaiv
Hit the Dnipropetrovsk region in the night
Russian forces hit the Dnipropetrovsk (east) region of Ukraine last night with multiple Mlrs rocket launchers and artillery, the head of the regional military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported on Telegram, according to Ukrinform. “The Russian army has targeted two districts, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih. The enemy hit Synelnykove with the Mlrs – wrote Reznichenko -. In the Pokrovske community some houses were damaged and cars were hit. According to preliminary information, there are no injuries ”.
Kiev investigates 752 cases of treason
Ukrainian security services investigate 752 cases of treason and collaboration with the enemy. The same intelligence reported, according to which the largest number of documented cases were recorded in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. “The work of identifying traitors during the war is a matter of security for our state,” reads a note from the Ukrainian Attorney General’s Office.
Kiev, Russian bombs on evacuated minibuses, three dead
Three people died in the Russian bombing of a minibus carrying people fleeing an occupied village. This was reported by the Ukrainian operational command ‘South’, specifying that the attack occurred near Dovhove, in the Kherson oblast. The minibus was reportedly carrying seven people fleeing the temporarily occupied village of Starosillia. The survivors were hospitalized in Kryvyi Rih.