Home World Kiev, Russian bombs on evacuated minibuses, three dead
World

Kiev, Russian bombs on evacuated minibuses, three dead

by admin
Kiev, Russian bombs on evacuated minibuses, three dead

ServiceEuropa

Moscow says it is ready to test Kiev bombs on Zaporizhzhia in Iaea. Explosions in the night in Mykolaiv

Ukraine celebrates its “heroes”: tractor drivers

  • Hit the Dnipropetrovsk region in the night

    Russian forces hit the Dnipropetrovsk (east) region of Ukraine last night with multiple Mlrs rocket launchers and artillery, the head of the regional military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported on Telegram, according to Ukrinform. “The Russian army has targeted two districts, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih. The enemy hit Synelnykove with the Mlrs – wrote Reznichenko -. In the Pokrovske community some houses were damaged and cars were hit. According to preliminary information, there are no injuries ”.

  • Kiev investigates 752 cases of treason

    Ukrainian security services investigate 752 cases of treason and collaboration with the enemy. The same intelligence reported, according to which the largest number of documented cases were recorded in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. “The work of identifying traitors during the war is a matter of security for our state,” reads a note from the Ukrainian Attorney General’s Office.

  • Kiev, Russian bombs on evacuated minibuses, three dead

    Three people died in the Russian bombing of a minibus carrying people fleeing an occupied village. This was reported by the Ukrainian operational command ‘South’, specifying that the attack occurred near Dovhove, in the Kherson oblast. The minibus was reportedly carrying seven people fleeing the temporarily occupied village of Starosillia. The survivors were hospitalized in Kryvyi Rih.

See also  Cop26, the disappointment of Greta and other activists: "Usually blah blah blah, but we will never give up"

You may also like

Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan: stock exchanges down, Beijing...

Russia-Ukraine Negotiated Grain Ships Finally Set Off: Is...

Russia-Ukraine war, USA: military aid to Kiev for...

Al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri killed by drone in Kabul....

Israel captures Jihad leaders, maximum alert with Gaza

U.S. kills al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan, details...

Xiamen: Rest assured and save your heart and...

First grain ship from Ukraine to be inspected...

Kosovo, on the border of hatred: “Belgrade sends...

Al Zawahiri, leader of Al Qaeda killed

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy