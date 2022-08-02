7:56

Hit the Dnipropetrovsk region in the night

Russian forces hit the Dnipropetrovsk (east) region of Ukraine last night with multiple Mlrs rocket launchers and artillery, the head of the regional military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported on Telegram, according to Ukrinform. “The Russian army has targeted two districts, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih. The enemy hit Synelnykove with the Mlrs – wrote Reznichenko -. In the Pokrovske community some houses were damaged and cars were hit. According to preliminary information, there are no injuries ”.