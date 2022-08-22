There is also the hypothesis of the hand of a group of Russian partisans behind the explosion of the bomb placed in Aleksandr Dugin’s car, in which the daughter of Putin’s ideologist died. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities forbid any public gathering until 25 August for fear of Russian “terrible and cruel” actions on the occasion of the feast for the independence of Ukraine.
-
Kiev: Russian bombs on Nikopol, near nuclear power plant
Russian forces’ artillery fire hit the Ukrainian city of Nikopol in the south of the country last night, less than 15 kilometers from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko announced it on Telegram, according to reports. Guardian. Reznichenko said at least 25 bullets hit the city, causing a fire in an industrial complex and causing a blackout that left over 3,000 people without electricity. In addition, a school and about twenty houses were damaged.
-
US, GB, France and Germany appeal for security Zaporizhzhia
Joint appeal by the leaders of Great Britain, France, Germany and the United States for the safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine. Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden discussed the conflict in Ukraine together on the phone last night. And they concluded their interview by deciding to jointly ask for the containment of military activities around the Zaporizhzhia power plant, after the resumption of fighting around the site which raised fears of a more serious disaster than that of Chernobyl in 1986. The four then positively welcomed the agreement reached between Putin and Macron on Friday, for a mission by the IAEA inspectors to the plant, asking for this to happen “quickly”, and also reiterated “support for the defense of Ukraine against Russian aggression “.
-
Kiev: army destroys Russian stronghold of Kherson
The “South” operational command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that they had destroyed the Russian stronghold in the Kherson Territory. Kyev Independent reports it. Killed 20 Russian soldiers and destroyed a Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, two S-300 missile systems, a Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer, a Nebo-M radar system, a 120 mm mortar, and three armored vehicles. A Russian missile in Mykolaiv’s Bashtanka destroyed a residential building and injured a child, while Zelenodolsk was targeted using the Uragan multiple rocket launcher. The attack destroyed several residential buildings, killing one civilian and wounding six others.