7:19

US, GB, France and Germany appeal for security Zaporizhzhia

Joint appeal by the leaders of Great Britain, France, Germany and the United States for the safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine. Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden discussed the conflict in Ukraine together on the phone last night. And they concluded their interview by deciding to jointly ask for the containment of military activities around the Zaporizhzhia power plant, after the resumption of fighting around the site which raised fears of a more serious disaster than that of Chernobyl in 1986. The four then positively welcomed the agreement reached between Putin and Macron on Friday, for a mission by the IAEA inspectors to the plant, asking for this to happen “quickly”, and also reiterated “support for the defense of Ukraine against Russian aggression “.