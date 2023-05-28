Kiev, the longest night. A heavy drone attack lands on the capital. The Pope: “The evil that man can do is incredible”

ODESSA – A “demonstration of stupidity and stubbornness,” says the Ukrainian security adviser Alexey Danilov of these waves of drones that continue to sow panic in Ukrainian cities every night. Today it fell mainly to Kiev to endure the onslaught of the Shahed most intense Iranians since the beginning of the war. By now it is rare that they manage to pierce the air defenses, enhanced by Western systems; and therefore you really wonder what sense there is in sending these flying terrorists knowing that they will be systematically shot down.