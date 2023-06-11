Home » Kiev, the moment when the Ukrainian soldiers hoist the flag in the liberated village – Corriere TV
Kiev, the moment when the Ukrainian soldiers hoist the flag in the liberated village – Corriere TV

The Ukrainian forces have liberated the village of Blagodatnoye in the Donetsk region, in the east of the country: the adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Anton Gerashenko, announced this on Telegram. “The village of Blagodatnoye in the Donetsk region has been liberated! According to the 68th Separate Brigade Oleksa Dovbush, a Ukrainian flag is now flying over the village,” Gerashenko wrote. The soldiers say they managed to capture Russian soldiers during the operation

June 11, 2023 – Updated June 11, 2023, 12:33 pm

