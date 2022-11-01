Home World Kiev under fire: without light or water. And Iran also sends missiles to Moscow
World

Kiev under fire: without light or water. And Iran also sends missiles to Moscow

by admin
Kiev under fire: without light or water. And Iran also sends missiles to Moscow

KIEV – The Director of Ukrainian Military Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, he said in an interview with an American specialist site that Russia will use Iranian ballistic missiles to bomb Ukraine in November. General Budanov is usually well informed and explains that it is a “serious threat because Iranian missiles, unlike Russian ones, are very precise, very fast and these qualities have been proven in battle”.

See also  Japanese media: Fukushima radioactive sludge storage container will be full of nuclear wastewater purification may be hindered

You may also like

“Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?”. Paul Pelosi’s...

Bridge in India collapses with thin interior and...

Russia withdrew from the volume agreement, wheat prices...

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 1st November....

The Kiev secret services: “There are at least...

Musk clears the Twitter board, now he is...

Russia, yellow on the deputy and chess champion...

Russia: the chess king Karpov in intensive care....

Latin America, all power to the left: Lula...

A British commission of inquiry will review Boris...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy