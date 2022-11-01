KIEV – The Director of Ukrainian Military Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, he said in an interview with an American specialist site that Russia will use Iranian ballistic missiles to bomb Ukraine in November. General Budanov is usually well informed and explains that it is a “serious threat because Iranian missiles, unlike Russian ones, are very precise, very fast and these qualities have been proven in battle”.
See also Japanese media: Fukushima radioactive sludge storage container will be full of nuclear wastewater purification may be hindered