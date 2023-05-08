Home » Kiev’s anti-aircraft in action – Corriere TV
Kiev's anti-aircraft in action – Corriere TV

Kiev’s anti-aircraft in action – Corriere TV

Marta Serafini, correspondent / CorriereTv

From our correspondent Kharkiv – This night Russia launched a wave of attacks on a large scale over Kiev and throughout the Ukraine, causing destruction and injuries.

At least five people were injured in the attacks in Kiev, while Russian missiles caused a huge fire in a food warehouse in the city of Odessa on the Black Sea. Explosions were reported in several other Ukrainian regions early Monday morning.

In this video, shared on social media, the Kiev anti-aircraft in action.

Here the updates on the war in Ukraine

May 8, 2023 – Updated May 8, 2023, 07:52 am

