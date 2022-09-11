Listen to the audio version of the article

Ukraine is advancing rapidly on the northwestern front while Russian forces appear in great difficulty in the northwestern area, on difficult terrain to defend: Moscow troops have withdrawn from Izyum, officially to regroup in Donbass, after the conquest of Kupiansk .

The acceleration of the counter-offensive was evident yesterday. The Ukrainians claimed in the morning the reconquest of Kupiansk, an important railway hub in the Kharkiv region, crucial for supplies to Moscow, not surprisingly conquered by the Russians in February, in the very first days of the invasion.

The liberation of Kupiansk alone means that the Ukrainian forces managed to advance 70 kilometers in a week: during the counter-offensive, more than 2,500 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory would have been freed, of which over a thousand since 1 September.

The Russians withdraw

The liberation of the city, together with the completion of that of Balakliya, had an important effect: Izyum was now also surrounded, which – said Taras Berezovets, spokesman for the Bohun Brigade of the Ukrainian special forces yesterday morning – could have fallen within “a few hours”. Ukrainian media soon reported on fleeing troops, and the Russian Defense Ministry – denying some unconfirmed reports of airborne troops arriving in the city – admitted retreating from Izyum and Balakliya to regroup forces and focus on the Donbass. Some “distraction” operations would have been carried out to hide the real movements of the troops. Only a few days ago the area was unguarded to send soldiers to the southern front. In the afternoon the announcement: Ukrainian troops began to liberate Izyum.

The conquest of the Kupiansk-Izyum front brings Ukrainian troops to the Donbass border in a strategically important area: it is a direct challenge to the Kremlin’s goal of consolidating the conquest of the eastern regions externally, and a wound to the entire system of Russian offense and defense. The strategy of creating a wedge in the Ukrainian defenses could be thwarted: the Russian communications lines would in fact be interrupted – explains the Institute for the Study of the War. An important part of the positions in northeastern Ukraine, in the Kharkiv region, could collapse.