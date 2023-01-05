Kherson – It’s a trick, they just want to buy time and pass by santerellini. Ukrainians from many different sectors, military and civilian, react in the same way to the unilateral truce that was announced by the Russian president yesterday Vladimir Putin and should start at noon today and finish at midnight tomorrow. President Zelensky in his evening speech he says Russia wants to use the truce as a cover to halt the Ukrainian advance in Donbass and move more equipment to the front.