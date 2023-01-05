Home World Kiev’s reaction to Putin’s truce: “It’s just propaganda”. Biden sends more tanks
World

Kiev’s reaction to Putin’s truce: “It’s just propaganda”. Biden sends more tanks

by admin
Kiev’s reaction to Putin’s truce: “It’s just propaganda”. Biden sends more tanks

Kherson – It’s a trick, they just want to buy time and pass by santerellini. Ukrainians from many different sectors, military and civilian, react in the same way to the unilateral truce that was announced by the Russian president yesterday Vladimir Putin and should start at noon today and finish at midnight tomorrow. President Zelensky in his evening speech he says Russia wants to use the truce as a cover to halt the Ukrainian advance in Donbass and move more equipment to the front.

See also  European Council, tug-of-war on the roof over gas prices. Macron: Germany does not isolate itself

You may also like

Viruses are not scary? China’s local government once...

USA: South Carolina Supreme Court overturns abortion ban

Ukraine, all against Putin who orders the truce...

Robbery of son Matteo Salvini, Police arrest 2...

Qatargate, Eva Kaili will be able to see...

Mexico, the son of drug kingpin El Chapo...

USA, yet another rejection for aspiring Speaker McCarthy

Paolo Lombardi, the Charlie Hebdo cartoonist threatened on...

Archbishop Ganswei on the last hours of Pope...

Mexico, Chapo’s son arrested. Protests erupt. The governor:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy