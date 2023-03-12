Kija Kockar and Sloba Radanović divorced in 2018 after spending five years in marriage, and now she told some unknown details.

Source: Instagram/kijakockar

First, she talked about her ex-boyfriend and publicly admitted that she regretted not marrying him. “My grandmother loved my first boyfriend very much. To this day, she always mentions how good a boy he was. We are both alone, but we are on completely different sides of the world. He’s in China, I’ll send him this part of the show, but Grandma was right. If I could go back in time, I wish I had actually married that boy“, she admitted Kija Kokkarthen revealed what her type of man is: “Fun, smart, a good host. I don’t need a rich man, I’m a good financial partner. I’m good with investments.”

Izvor: TV Pink / screenshot

She spent time with Slobo married for five years, and the divorce followed his public fraud in Co-operative with Luna Đogani, in the first season, in which Kockareva won. The love ended ingloriously, and Kija admits that he never said a single bad word to her while they were together, but showed it in another way: “My ex-husband never said a bad word to me during seven years of extramarital relationship and two years of marriage. He showed in action“.

Source: ATA Images/Antonio Ahel

While they were living together, in 2015 or 2016, as he says, she caught Sloba “spying” on her, while she was in Abu Dhabi and he was in Belgrade. “I happened to be poking around on my laptop and came across a tracking app, he wanted to spy on me. I found that he was corresponding with an ex-girlfriend, he screwed himself“, she told in the show “Magazin In”.

