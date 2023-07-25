KIKI – HOME DELIVERY: after Hayao Miyazaki’s film for Studio Ghibli, the saga CONTINUES IN THE LIBRARY!

and after his adventures in the cinema

the adventures of the little witch KIKI continue in the bookstore!

KIKI – HOME DELIVERY

KIKI – HOME DELIVERY (2) KIKI’S NEW SPELLS

KIKI – HOME DELIVERY (3) …coming soon!

• The original novel that inspired the STUDIO GHIBLI film directed by HAYAO MIYAZAKU is back in bookstores… along with its original sequel!

• Now you will finally be able to know how KIKI’s adventures continued even after the film’s ending, and how – a year later, already fourteen – she returned to Koriko to officially become its little witch, among new spells to learn, new impossible “deliveries” and… new feelings!

• Eiko Kadono, author of the novel, was awarded the Hans Christian Andersen Prize 2018, the Nobel Prize for Children’s Literature!

• And while Hayao Miyazaki’s delightful animated film returned to cinemas in July, here’s a secret you shouldn’t tell anyone:

soon in all Italian bookstores, KIKI – HOME DELIVERY (3), which will see the arrival of another little witch who will give a lot of work to a fifteen-year-old Kiki!

For more details (and online purchases):

KIKI – HOME DELIVERY

The original novel from which Hayao Miyazaki’s film for Studio Ghibli is based



KIKI – HOME DELIVERY (2) KIKI’S NEW SPELLS

The original sequel to the adventures of Kiki

KIKI – HOME DELIVERY (3)

Details on:

Enjoy the reading!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

