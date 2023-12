Rocksteady and Warner today released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in which this time we are shown our enemies in the game, namely Superman, Batman, Flash and Green Lantern, made evil by an attack by Brainiac.

We leave you with the trailer, reminding you that the game is expected for February 2. Good vision!

MX Video – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

