by admin
Kill the Justice League postponed to February 2024

The rumors were correct: Warner Bros. and Rocksteady have announced that the new and highly anticipated co-op action game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League it will no longer arrive on May 26 as planned so far, but has even suffered a delay of more than 8 monthsuntil the February 2, 2024.

The developers explain that the postponement was necessary to bring the game to the quality levels that fans expect, but it was not explained whether the title will receive mechanical / gameplay changes after the many criticisms received following the recent gameplay reveal . We will update you if further statements are made on the matter.

MX Video – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

