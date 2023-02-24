Home World Kill the Justice League returns in a lengthy demonstration of co-op gameplay
World

Kill the Justice League returns in a lengthy demonstration of co-op gameplay

by admin
Kill the Justice League returns in a lengthy demonstration of co-op gameplay

Rocksteady is back today to show Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguethe new action game set in theArkham universe five years after the end of Arkham Knight, with a long movie showing the co-op execution of a mission that will see the Flash face.

The video shows us extremely dynamic and “acrobatic” gameplay, with the four anti-heroes engaged in fighting Brainiac’s forces deployed on the field, and with a nice final surprise.

We show it to you below, reminding you that the game is expected for 26 maggio. Good vision!

MX Video – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

See also  Mexico: criminal gang kills 17 police officers

You may also like

Crypto Entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, Arrested for Financial Fraud...

Spid, countdown to the expiry of the contract...

Earthquake in Turkey, red balloons on the rubble:...

Estimates in Ohio, USA: More than 43,000 animals...

Mogol, politics is who makes it and Meloni...

Martian Sound, open call until March 1

The remake of Resident Evil 4 is shown...

Ukraine latest news. Ok UN General Assembly to...

Rototom Sunsplash announces a first and long list...

War Ukraine Russia, one year later: the dead,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy