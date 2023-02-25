Home World Kill the Justice League, the State of Play video is studded with dislikes – Multiplayer.it
Kill the Justice League, the State of Play video is studded with dislikes

Il video dello State of Play Of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League seems to be collecting many more dislike what likes on youtube. As far as we understand, the main game of last night’s PlayStation event, to which a long segment of about 15 minutes was dedicated, did not find the consensus it was looking for.

To say, according to our surveys, at the time of writing this news the video “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Official Co-Op Gameplay – “No Matter the Cost”” has 6556 dislikes and only 2404 likes. That is about 73% of negative reviews, against only 27% of positive reviews. Of course they are not official numbers, so take them as such. But according to various cross-checks we have done, the tool used for the detection appears to be quite accurate.


The Suicide Squad gameplay trailer was not liked very much

Reading through the comments it’s easy to find out what didn’t like it to anyone who has seen the video. The main point is that to many it seemed like a very anonymous live service looter shooter, not in the studio strings of the Arkham Knight series. Many also did not like the graphic style, according to them too anonymous and less incisive than that of the titles in the Batman series. There was no shortage of comparisons with Marvel’s Avengers, one of the most sensational cases of live service that failed.

