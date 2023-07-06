Killed a Palestinian suffering from autism spectrum disorder: Israeli agent acquitted

Was acquitted from the accusation of manslaughter the agent of the Israeli border guard that on May 31, 2020 shot and killed the young man palestinian yaad al-hallak, 32 years old, affected by autism spectrum disorders. Yiad was going to a institute for people with special needs accompanied by their own support teacher in the area of ​​the old city of jerusalemright where a border guard patrol was carrying out some checks.

When the officer told him to stop, Yiad got scared and gave himself up leak, hiding behind a dumpster while the officer chased him along with another officer. According to the family, the young man stayed disoriented by the sudden presence of police officers and was looking for a secluded place. Thinking he had a weaponthe officer opened fire, killing him with seven shots. It was later clarified that what Yiad was holding was simply a mobile phone. But, according to the Court, “the defendant found himself in a complex situationin an area that had been theater of numerous attacks. The agent allegedly took part in the pursuit while it had already begun and therefore did not have one vision complete of the situation. “He made a sincere mistake, which he regrets. He didn’t know that Yiad was innocent and that she was on the autistic spectrum.”

During the trial, the family’s lawyers pointed out how, among numerous cameras of security scattered almost everywhere in the old city, strangely none has resumed the dynamics of the incident, also claiming that, by shooting, the agent had violated in any case the rules of engagement. The family of Yiad al-Hallak she was indignant at the sentence and is considering the possibility of appealing appeal in front of Supreme Court: “There is no justice. In their eyes we are all terrorists”, the family members of the young man commented in the courtroom. Meanwhile, the Border Guard has made it known that the agent – whose identity has so far been kept hidden to protect him from retaliation – he will now have the opportunity to return to service.

Previous Article

US-Russia tension in the Syrian skies: the Moscow sukhoi tries to shoot down the US drone – Video