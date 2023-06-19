Killed his wife with a knife, then attacked his brother near Novi Bečej | Info

Robert B. (39) from Bočar killed his wife SM (41) with a knife early this morning, around 5 o’clock, and then attacked his brother.

According to neighbors, the day before the murder, in the evening, Robert B. beat the woman, who had taken refuge with a neighbor because of her husband’s violence.

He then begged her to return home, and when the unfortunate woman appeared, her violent husband inflicted knife wounds on her, from which she died. Neighbors say that an hour before the murder, shots were heard.

“Somewhere around 4 o’clock this morning, someone fired a firearm, we heard shots. We were quite upset. Someone called the police, we don’t know who. When they arrived at the scene, the woman did not show any signs of life,” says a resident of this municipality of Novi Bečej. .

She confirmed to us that the RM of Zrenjanin was detained by the police, and that the suspect had previously had problems with the law, and that he had recently been released from prison in Austria, where he had served three years, for possessing and distributing narcotics.

