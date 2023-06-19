Home » Killed his wife with a knife, then attacked his brother near Novi Bečej | Info
World

Killed his wife with a knife, then attacked his brother near Novi Bečej | Info

by admin
Killed his wife with a knife, then attacked his brother near Novi Bečej | Info

Robert B. (39) from Bočar killed his wife SM (41) with a knife early this morning, around 5 o’clock, and then attacked his brother.

Source: Kurir/Damir Dervišagić

According to neighbors, the day before the murder, in the evening, Robert B. beat the woman, who had taken refuge with a neighbor because of her husband’s violence.

He then begged her to return home, and when the unfortunate woman appeared, her violent husband inflicted knife wounds on her, from which she died. Neighbors say that an hour before the murder, shots were heard.

“Somewhere around 4 o’clock this morning, someone fired a firearm, we heard shots. We were quite upset. Someone called the police, we don’t know who. When they arrived at the scene, the woman did not show any signs of life,” says a resident of this municipality of Novi Bečej. .

She confirmed to us that the RM of Zrenjanin was detained by the police, and that the suspect had previously had problems with the law, and that he had recently been released from prison in Austria, where he had served three years, for possessing and distributing narcotics.

(WORLD/Informer)

See also  Covid, Merkel ready to remove powers from the governors: "I will not watch the infections reach 100 thousand a day"

You may also like

Flood in Emilia Romagna, there is already a...

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Symposium on Digital,...

Bitter land today, the summary of Sunday 18...

Cruelest Horoscope Signs | Fun

Because the world risks a new Cold War....

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Monday 19 June...

US media: German bronze sword ‘still sparkling’ when...

Enrollment in secondary school begins | Info

Siniša Mihajlović’s daughter got married Sport

Final play off C, the last promotion between...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy