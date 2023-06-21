Home » Killed Rapper Lil Tuda | Fun
Rapper Lil Tuda (14) was killed last weekend in Chicago

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner

Fourteen years old landmark Lil Tuda, was killed in Chicago this past weekend. Another boy was with him at the time of his death, who was wounded and is in critical condition.

American media reports that the rapper, whose real name is Timothy Lockhart, shot in the head in the early hours of the morning while leaving the studio.

Numerous activists called for an end to the violence and quick action by the police to arrest the perpetrators, while the police responded on their Twitter account by announcing that young Timothy “a self-proclaimed rapper and member of the DMG (Dirty Money Gang) was killed at 4:45 in the morning”, and announced a picture of the rapper posing with a gun.

