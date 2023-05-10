Killer from Novi Sad, pictures with weapons | Info

The man who committed murder and suicide in Novi Sad had pictures with weapons on his Instagram profile.

Source: Private archive

The gun with which he committed the murder and suicide was in illegal possession, while the weapon that was confiscated was in legal possession. Mera was issued and confiscated weapons by the police as a preventive measure to prevent crimes. The public is shocked by his Instagram profiles, where he often published photos with weapons, from which it can be concluded that he loved to pose with rifles and pistols.

Let’s recall that VR was a member of the Serbian Chetnik Movement, close to SNP 1389. The police imposed an emergency ban on him and confiscated 6 rifles after the girl reported him at the end of April. He ran into a beauty salon in Novi Sad, and then shot his ex-girlfriend IR, then himself. The unfortunate IR (26) died on the spot, and VR died of his injuries in the Clinical Center of Vojvodina.

If you suffer violence, the contact numbers of the Counseling Center against domestic violence (SOS phone and safe house) are:

0900-011-011, free call, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm

011 2769-466, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm

062304-560, from 19:00 to 10:00

Emergency calls to report domestic violence can be made to the number 0900-100-600 from 00:00 to 24:00, free of charge

(WORLD/Blic)