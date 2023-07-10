Home » Killer Noah Milivojev search on the Internet | Info
Murder suspect Noah Milivoyev is suspected to have had a gruesome search on the Internet before the crime.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić/Tiktok/noa.diva/Screenshot

OD (33), who strangled tiktoker Noa Milivojev (18) in his apartment in Belgrade, and then dismembered her body and put the parts in acid, it is suspected that he apparently copied Brian Walsh, who is suspected of having killed Ana Walsh (37) from Belgrade in almost the same way on January 1st in Cohasset near Boston!

The investigators came to these terrifying findings after they in his phone and computer they discovered what he was searching on the Internet. As a source from the investigation said, on Thursday after the arrest of OD, the police took his computer and mobile phone from his apartment for expert examination.

“Investigators were shocked when they discovered that he was a suspect for days he read articles on the Internet about Brian Walsh, who killed his wife Ana in America. However, it would not be strange to some extent if OD on the computer and phone was literally not searched for all terms that Walš had also searched for after the crime“, said a source from the investigation.

OD, like Walsh, searched on Google (WARNING IT IS DISTURBING): “What is the best way to dispose of a body”, “What happens when you put body parts in ammonia”, “Can you be charged with murder without a corpse?”,“How long does it take for the body to start feeling?”,“Ten ways to dispose of a corpse”, “Can it be determined whose corpse it is on the partial remains?”, “How long does it take for the body to break down”

By the way, OD was questioned in the Higher Belgrade Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday. During the questioning, he kept looking around and looked dismayed. The suspect gave his personal information and then exercised his legal right to remain silent. After that, the judge for the preliminary proceedings ordered him to be detained for up to 30 days.

OD is accused of brutally and treacherously killing Noa Milivojev in the apartment where he reportedly lives in the center of Belgrade between June 17 and July 6.. “They first had an argument in the apartment, after which the suspect strangled Noa with an extension cable, and then cut her into several parts. He then placed the remains of the body in a larger PVC box, smaller barrels, one smaller water balloon and one PVC bucket. into which he then poured acid in order to destroy the traces of the murder,” said the prosecution.

