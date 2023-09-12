Kim Jong Un Departs for Russia on Heavily Armored Private Train for Meeting with Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has departed Pyongyang on his heavily armored private train for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirmed North Korean state media KCNA. Images released by the North Korean news agency show Kim walking down a red carpet and boarding the green train surrounded by officials, while a crowd of spectators cheered and waved flags. Russian state news agency RIA reports that Kim’s train is already in Russian territory, heading north through Primorsky Krai. The meeting between Kim and Putin is expected to take place in Vladivostok in the coming days. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, stated that the talks will focus on bilateral relations between the countries and a formal dinner in honor of Kim’s arrival is also planned. The summit comes amid warnings from the US that the two leaders could reach an arms deal, which the White House advises against. This trip is unusual for Kim as it is his first trip abroad since the Covid-19 pandemic. He has traveled mostly by luxury armored train, with rail travel accounting for less than half of his trips abroad. This meeting between Kim and Putin could potentially allow North Korea to access weapons that have been prohibited under sanctions imposed by the UN and the US. The US government has warned that North Korea “will pay a price” if an arms deal with Russia is reached.

