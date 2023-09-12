Home » Kim Jong Un Departs for Russia on Heavily Armored Private Train for Meeting with Putin
World

Kim Jong Un Departs for Russia on Heavily Armored Private Train for Meeting with Putin

by admin
Kim Jong Un Departs for Russia on Heavily Armored Private Train for Meeting with Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has departed Pyongyang on his heavily armored private train for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirmed North Korean state media KCNA. Images released by the North Korean news agency show Kim walking down a red carpet and boarding the green train surrounded by officials, while a crowd of spectators cheered and waved flags. Russian state news agency RIA reports that Kim’s train is already in Russian territory, heading north through Primorsky Krai. The meeting between Kim and Putin is expected to take place in Vladivostok in the coming days. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, stated that the talks will focus on bilateral relations between the countries and a formal dinner in honor of Kim’s arrival is also planned. The summit comes amid warnings from the US that the two leaders could reach an arms deal, which the White House advises against. This trip is unusual for Kim as it is his first trip abroad since the Covid-19 pandemic. He has traveled mostly by luxury armored train, with rail travel accounting for less than half of his trips abroad. This meeting between Kim and Putin could potentially allow North Korea to access weapons that have been prohibited under sanctions imposed by the UN and the US. The US government has warned that North Korea “will pay a price” if an arms deal with Russia is reached.

See also  Musk against the smart working of Tesla managers: "They work in the office for at least 40 hours"

You may also like

Libya, storm Daniel causes over 2000 deaths and...

All set for the Nómade Alcusses Alforins festival

American Caver Rescued After Being Trapped in Turkey’s...

Šmit in Banjaluka with Duraković and Pranjić Info

Meho Kodro commented on the defeat of BiH...

Kim Jong Un’s Rare Visit to Russia Raises...

Embarrassment at Big Brother, Giselda Torresan’s colleague mimes...

Big Brother, the censorship gesture during the first...

Thousands Feared Dead as Storm Daniel Brings Severe...

“Hikikomori – The excluded king”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy