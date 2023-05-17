Kim Jong-Un inspects North Korea’s first spy satellite with his daughter. “Will use prohibited technology”

He arrived accompanied by his daughter, Yeswhich should have between 10 and 12 years old and which often accompanies him in visit officers. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un he inspected the military facilities where the former is located spy satellite of the country, and approved the next phase of the project, saying it is “ready” to be put into orbit. The launchwhich according to some analysts could be in the coming weeks, would use the technology rocketry long-range prohibited by previous resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. The visit of Kim – announced by the North Korean state agency, Kcna – would suggest that the launch is close. It is, he declared her during the visit to the headquarters of theNational administration of aerospace development, of an “urgent requirement to guarantee a security environment in the country” and, at the same time, of “a clear step forward in the development of space military technology and science”. The North Korean authorities had revealed in December that they had carried out a final test for the launch of a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit in April. Kim during his visit he approved an unspecified “future action plan” in preparation for the satellite’s launch, he said Kcna.