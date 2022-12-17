Korean drama “Anna” scene (Source: video screenshot)

[Look at China, December 17, 2022]According to sources, a certainhigh schoolThe students were arrested in November on suspicion of distributing various foreign videos, but one of themstudentDied in detention.

On the 15th, according to Daily NK sources in Pyongyang, last month in a high school in Daecheng District, Pyongyang, four students were suspected of watching, keeping, spreading, undeclared, and hiding impure videos. The Cultural Law was arrested by the Anti-Socialist and Non-Socialist Joint Headquarters.

Sources said that on Mother’s Day (November 16), high school students gathered at a classmate’s house to drink, play Korean songs and dance. This incident was reported by other students who were not invited to hold a grudge. According to the report, the United Command raided the student’s home and found memory cards containing foreign songs, movies and videos.

In order to find out the source of the impure video, the Joint Command conducted a follow-up investigation and arrested four high school students who were designated as the original disseminators.

In December 2020, the North Korean government enacted the “Law on the Rejection of Reactionary Ideology and Culture” to punish the introduction and dissemination of foreign videos. At the National Conference of Cadres in the Legal Affairs Field held in September, strict enforcement of the regulations was demanded. It also believes that the introduction and dissemination of foreign videos is a factor that threatens the system, so it has adopted a strong crackdown.

However, one of the four students who were arrested was beaten to death in the detention center, causing trouble.

According to sources, the student in the detention center asked the guards to allow him to go to the toilet because of an emergency, but the guards did not approve, which made the student pull up his pants. Seeing this scene, the guard immediately became furious and told the student to stand upside down. Whenever the student lost his balance and fell down, he was beaten violently, and finally the student’s head hit the concrete floor and passed out.

However, the guards did not send the fainted student to the hospital immediately, but abandoned him in a corner of the detention center. It took a long time before the student was sent to the hospital, but the student died.

After the family members heard what had happened, they immediately appealed to the Party Central Committee and asked their relatives who were high-level cadres in the Ministry of National Defense to provide help.

The source said that the uncle of the deceased student was a cadre of the Ministry of National Defense. The cadre came forward for arbitration, hoping that the family members can handle the incident in a low-key manner and persuade the family members to withdraw their appeal. On the other hand, through the Joint Command, the security guards will be discharged from the army, and the family members will be compensated for death.

Since it is suspected of violating the crime of dissemination of impure videos strictly prohibited by the state, I don’t want to make matters worse.

The students who were arrested for spreading impure videos took about 5 to 6 months from investigation to trial. The degree of punishment is determined according to whether it is the original disseminator, the number of times it has been watched, and the tendency of political and ideological speeches.

According to Article 27 of the explanatory materials of the “Law on Rejection of Reactionary Ideology and Culture” held by Daily NK, if the introduction and dissemination of Korean films, videos, videos, and books are punished, they will be sentenced to indefinite labor education or death penalty depending on the severity of the circumstances.

2 teenagers who sold Korean dramas ended badly

Sources said that in October this year, residents near the city of Hyesan (Hyesan), which is close to the Chinese border, were gathered on the runway of an airport, mainly to watch the execution process and to serve as an example.

In recent years, South Korean and Western movies, music, and TV programs have been distributed throughout North Korea on easily concealed USB and SD cards. Smugglers bring these media into North Korea from China and distribute them from person to person, making Officials are increasingly concerned that South Korean culture, seen as “decadent and counter-revolutionary”, is affecting its youth.

According to sources, although strict control and suppression have been launched to eradicate reactionary ideas and culture, there are still young people secretly watching Korean movies. Therefore, the authorities are now implementing a reign of terror through public executions.

Sources pointed out that law enforcement agencies have ordered that those accused of possessing or distributing ideologically impure videos and publications must be tried quickly, and the possibility of public executions in the future may also be higher than before.

Daughter of High Official Executed in Public

In January 2022, a young couple in their 20s was publicly executed in Pingcheng, South Pyongan Province. At that time, hundreds of people witnessed the entire execution process.

The two young lovers were arrested for secretly selling Hallyu content. Although it was later reported that the woman was the daughter of a political bureau chief in South Pyongan Province, the crime was serious and she could not escape the death penalty, which even affected her father’s career. .

Since the “Law on Rejecting Reactionary Ideology and Culture” was officially implemented, the Kim Jong-un government has launched strict crackdowns, especially criminals involved in the Hallyu content.

According to reports from The Sun and DailyNK, 37-year-old Kim Jong-un has been frequently executed since he took power in December 2011. The Mapping Report on Executions in the Era”, which updated the investigation content published in 2019. The report included 27 testimonies about execution sites in the Kim Jong-un era. There were 5 drug-related cases, 4 cases of human trafficking, 3 cases of adultery, and 3 cases of attempted murder, among which as many as 23 cases were executed publicly, including 21 cases of shooting and 2 cases of hanging. In open spaces, airports, fields, riversides and forests, etc.

