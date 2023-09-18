Kim Jong Un Receives Bulletproof Vests and Drones as Farewell Gifts during Russia Trip

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly received bulletproof vests and drones as farewell gifts during his visit to Russia. The six-day trip, which included talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, raised concerns in the West about the possibility of North Korea providing weapons to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Kim’s visit focused heavily on military installations, as North Korea faces severe sanctions and requires various resources including energy, food, and military technology. The governor of the Russian region of Primorye presented Kim with a bulletproof vest and a set of drones upon his departure. In addition, Kim was given five kamikaze drones and a Geranium-25 aircraft-type reconnaissance drone produced in the same region. He also received special clothing that is invisible to thermal imaging cameras. The visit concluded with a farewell ceremony, after which Kim boarded his personal armored train to return home. The trip emphasized military cooperation, with Kim and Putin meeting for five hours and discussing North Korea’s interest in space technology. The meeting took place amid ongoing arms negotiations between the two countries, although no formal agreement has been announced yet. Kim’s visit to Russian military facilities, including an aircraft manufacturing plant, impressed him, according to North Korea’s state news agency. The international community, including South Korea, Japan, Ukraine, the United States, and European countries, has expressed concerns about the implications of the visit, although its outcomes remain uncertain.

