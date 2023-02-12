Home World Kim Jong-un’s daughter has repeatedly exposed that the ten-year-old girl is in the center | North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, Li Xuezhu, Kim Joo-ae
World

Kim Jong-un’s daughter has repeatedly exposed that the ten-year-old girl is in the center | North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, Li Xuezhu, Kim Joo-ae

by admin
Kim Jong-un’s daughter has repeatedly exposed that the ten-year-old girl is in the center | North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, Li Xuezhu, Kim Joo-ae

[Voice of Hope February 11, 2023](comprehensive report by our reporter Wang Yue) North Korea held a large-scale military parade at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on the evening of Wednesday (February 8) to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army. North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un, his wife Ri Sol-ju and daughter Kim Joo-ae attended the military parade and inspected the officers and soldiers.

Kim Jong-un has recently attended public events with his daughter, leading to speculation about whether his daughter Kim Joo-ae (transliteration) is the official successor. Sources pointed out that as Kim Joo-ae’s exposure has increased, domestic authorities have also forced the woman of the same name to change her name.

On the 7th, Kim Jong Un attended a military banquet with his second daughter Kim Joo Ae and his wife Ri Sol Ju. Among them, 2 thousand Kim was in the center of the group photo with the military high-level, and he was very grand. Jin Zhuai, who is only 10 years old, has been exposed many times, which is extraordinary.

Voice of America reported that the most eye-catching weapon at the parade appeared to be a new 18-wheeled vehicle-mounted solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile. The test of this missile has never been reported in the past, but it is possible that Pyongyang may launch a new missile in the next few months. Test fire it inside.

North Korean state media released a photo on November 27, 2022 showing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter Kim Joo-ae posing with an intercontinental ballistic missile during a military parade.

Radio Free Asia (RFA) quoted a source in North Pyongan Province of North Korea as saying that the Dingzhou Security Department recently called all the local women who registered as “Zhu Ai” to the Ministry of Security to force them to change their names. A 12-year-old girl named Zhu Ai, whose parents were forced to change the child’s name and update the birth certificate.”

North Korean official media released photos on November 27, 2022 showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Joo Ae taking photos with North Korean officers and soldiers at a military parade.

The South Korean media news1 found that when the North Korean Central Television broadcast the military parade on the 9th, when the honorary cavalry squadron entered the field, one of the white horses was introduced as “Dear Qianjin’s favorite horse”, which means that Kim Joo-ae already has her own white horse. Has a fairly high political status.

Earlier, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un released a photo of his daughter for the first time, at the test site of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Ordinary fathers watch fireworks with their daughters. Fatty Jin accompanied his daughter to watch the ICBM.

On February 8, 2023, Pyongyang, North Korea held a military parade for the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Joo Ae, center, on the parade stand.

North Korean state media photos showed a smiling Kim Jong-un walking in front of a large black-and-white painted missile, with a little girl wearing a white down jacket and red shoes beside him, appearing to celebrate a successful missile test.

Image

Ahn Chan-il, a North Korea scholar, told AFP that the photos may also be part of an elaborate plan by Pyongyang to show Kim Jong-un as a “normal” leader.

“It appears that Pyongyang is trying to position itself as a ‘normal’ country by presenting Kim Jong-un as a fatherly figure, while at the same time flaunting its mighty military power with these ICBM tests,” Ahn Chan-il said.

Image

Image

Cheong Seong-chang, director of North Korea Studies at the Sejong Institute in South Korea, told AFP that the daughter, who appeared in a photo on KCNA today, is suspected to be Kim Ju-ae, possibly a Kim Jong-un’s second child also said that Kim Joo-ae’s status in North Korea is like a “princess”.

Zheng Changchang pointed out that now that Kim Joo-ae’s identity is exposed, she may be able to participate in state affairs in the future, and her appearance with her father may even mean that she is Kim Jong-un’s designated heir.

Zheng Changchang said that Kim Jong-un’s father, Kim Jong-il, chose Kim Jong-un as his successor instead of other older children because Kim Jong-un was most like him.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

See also  Unusual in a group photo?Kim Jong-un's favorite female singer is awarded the highest honor (photo) | Kim Jong-un | Kim Ok-joo | People's Actor | North Korea | Asia

You may also like

Falsantes, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

International leaders push social media companies to ban...

On the 7th day after the strong earthquake...

Syria: Isis attack in the center of the...

Pope Francis at the Angelus: do not forget...

Spy balloons, here’s how “flying objects” in US...

Juventus investigation details | Sports

Palermo-Frosinone, high-risk match: restrictions for visiting fans

Elections 2022 – The “grand coalition” would not...

French media: France held the fourth protest against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy