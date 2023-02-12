North Korea held a large-scale military parade at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on the evening of Wednesday (February 8) to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army. North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un, his wife Ri Sol-ju and daughter Kim Joo-ae attended the military parade and inspected the officers and soldiers.

Kim Jong-un has recently attended public events with his daughter, leading to speculation about whether his daughter Kim Joo-ae (transliteration) is the official successor. Sources pointed out that as Kim Joo-ae’s exposure has increased, domestic authorities have also forced the woman of the same name to change her name.

On the 7th, Kim Jong Un attended a military banquet with his second daughter Kim Joo Ae and his wife Ri Sol Ju. Among them, 2 thousand Kim was in the center of the group photo with the military high-level, and he was very grand. Jin Zhuai, who is only 10 years old, has been exposed many times, which is extraordinary.

Voice of America reported that the most eye-catching weapon at the parade appeared to be a new 18-wheeled vehicle-mounted solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile. The test of this missile has never been reported in the past, but it is possible that Pyongyang may launch a new missile in the next few months. Test fire it inside.

Radio Free Asia (RFA) quoted a source in North Pyongan Province of North Korea as saying that the Dingzhou Security Department recently called all the local women who registered as “Zhu Ai” to the Ministry of Security to force them to change their names. A 12-year-old girl named Zhu Ai, whose parents were forced to change the child’s name and update the birth certificate.”

The South Korean media news1 found that when the North Korean Central Television broadcast the military parade on the 9th, when the honorary cavalry squadron entered the field, one of the white horses was introduced as “Dear Qianjin’s favorite horse”, which means that Kim Joo-ae already has her own white horse. Has a fairly high political status.

Earlier, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un released a photo of his daughter for the first time, at the test site of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Ordinary fathers watch fireworks with their daughters. Fatty Jin accompanied his daughter to watch the ICBM. North Korean state media photos showed a smiling Kim Jong-un walking in front of a large black-and-white painted missile, with a little girl wearing a white down jacket and red shoes beside him, appearing to celebrate a successful missile test. Ahn Chan-il, a North Korea scholar, told AFP that the photos may also be part of an elaborate plan by Pyongyang to show Kim Jong-un as a “normal” leader. “It appears that Pyongyang is trying to position itself as a ‘normal’ country by presenting Kim Jong-un as a fatherly figure, while at the same time flaunting its mighty military power with these ICBM tests,” Ahn Chan-il said. Cheong Seong-chang, director of North Korea Studies at the Sejong Institute in South Korea, told AFP that the daughter, who appeared in a photo on KCNA today, is suspected to be Kim Ju-ae, possibly a Kim Jong-un’s second child also said that Kim Joo-ae’s status in North Korea is like a “princess”. Zheng Changchang pointed out that now that Kim Joo-ae’s identity is exposed, she may be able to participate in state affairs in the future, and her appearance with her father may even mean that she is Kim Jong-un’s designated heir. Zheng Changchang said that Kim Jong-un’s father, Kim Jong-il, chose Kim Jong-un as his successor instead of other older children because Kim Jong-un was most like him.

