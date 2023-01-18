Home World Kim Kardashian buys Lady Diana’s Atallah Cross at auction
The Atallah Cross, one of the most loved jewels from Lady Dianawas sold tonight for £163,800 ($197,453; €187,290) to the US actress, model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian.

The amethyst cross was contested by four bidders tonight in the last five minutes of the auction Royal and Noble of Sotheby’s in London eventually ended up in the hands of a representative of Kardashian, ex-wife of rapper Kanye West, in more than double the estimated price.

The glittering jewel featured in one of Princess Diana’s most dazzling looks, the Atallah Cross has reappeared in public after 35 years of oblivion. However, the fabulous pendant in gold, silver, amethysts and diamonds never belonged to Charles of England’s ex-wife: in fact, it belonged to a well-known London jeweler, Naim Atallah, former managing director of Asprey & Garrard.

“It is a bold jewel in size, color and style, which can’t fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it’s faith or fashion, or both. We are delighted that this piece has found new life in the hands of another world-famous name,” commented Kristian Spofforth, Head of Jewelery Department at Sotheby’s London immediately after the auction.

“Princess Diana and my father were friends and I remember that she often visited him in the historic Garrard shop on Regent Street, where his office was, and on several occasions she would ask him to borrow the pendant: she liked it very much,” he said. Ramsay Attallahthe owner of the jewel that has been sold.

