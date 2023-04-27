Kim Kardashian gives up life in front of the cameras | Entertainment

Kim Kardashian has made the decision to replace life in front of the cameras with a completely different one, and she wants to follow in her father’s footsteps and is already working hard on it.

The most famous reality star in the world, Kim Kardashian (42), made a decision that will completely change her life, but also disappoint millions of fans of her character and work – not to be in front of the cameras anymore!

The famous starlet is definitely giving up public life and he wants to dedicate himself to the legal profession, and he is studying for that profession. This decision shocked the public, precisely because life in front of the cameras brought her incredible popularity and wealth, but she dreams of replacing all that with an office and “normal” working hours.



“I’d be just as happy being a full-time lawyer“, she said honestly at the “TIME100” summit and added: “This trip really opened my eyes. It becomes discouraging because there is so much to do.”

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian, no less popular than her, has been dedicated to her in recent months project whose goal is to improve the lives of prisonersand for this purpose they recently visited the state prison in Los Angeles and spoke with the inmates to hear their experiences.

