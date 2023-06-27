Kim Kardashian on divorce from Kanye West and children | Entertainment

Reality star Kim Kardashian had a stormy divorce from rapper Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye, and now she’s revealed how the split has affected their children.

Kim and Kanje they have four children, daughters North and Chicago, sons Saint and Psalm. After the divorce, Kanye attacked Kim multiple times through social networks, where he revealed details about the children, marriage and their private problems, which Kim wanted to prevent. He even accused her of cheating on him with NBA star Chris Paul.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021, after almost 8 years of marriage. As she then told in her reality show, “the final straw” was when he declared that wanted her to abort their eldest daughter.

“Sometimes you really have no choice. Would I have made the situation better if I had handled it in any other way? No. Would I make her worse? Yes,” Kim said and added, “I think at some point you just have to surrender that you can’t have the last word and that your truth won’t be there. Also, my parents were a great example for me. And that was helpful. It forces me to be an example to my children”.

She then revealed whether she shows emotions in front of her children: “If it’s about something that concerns the father of my children and I’m upset, I try not to show so much emotion. I have to be ready to explain why I’m upset and it might not be appropriate for them to know. There is nothing worse than the sentence: ‘you will understand when you are older’. I don’t want to be that person,” Kim said and continued:

“But if I’m upset about other things that they can understand, I will absolutely show emotion and cry. On Christmas morning, I cried when my mom gave me a dollhouse. My children didn’t understand why, and I explained to them that I had it in my dad’s house as a girl.”

Kim also spoke about herself and her feelings after the divorce – “My confidence came from having a partner whose opinion I trusted so much. When that happens, I kind of lose myself. Now I’m at a point where I just want to do the right thing. I want to value everything and everyone around me, to mind my own business and value relationships with my children”.

