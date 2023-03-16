Famous starlet and star, Kim Kardashian on the autoimmune disease she suffers from.

The world-famous starlet and star Kim Kardashian is proof that celebrities also struggle with autoimmune diseases and speak publicly about it. And she’s not the only one. Her colleagues, such as singer and actress Selena Gomez, who is battling lupus, are also raising their voices publicly about health problems, symptoms and struggles with them.

The famous starlet suffers from psoriasis, the most persistent and hard-to-treat disease, which, according to the latest statistics, affects about 150,000 Serbs in Serbia. The first symptoms of psoriasis appeared in her early twenties, but the condition worsened in her thirties, and now, at the age of 42, they are still present.

“When I was 25, psoriasis first appeared. I had a common cold, and since psoriasis is an autoimmune condition, that was the trigger. It appeared all over my stomach and legs.”Kardashian once revealed.

Her mother also suffered from psoriasis, but she managed to cure it with the help of UV therapy. However, it did not work for Kim. As she once pointed out, she has learned to live with it, she doesn’t even try to hide it, but highlights it publicly. The problem with her is that she withdraws from time to time, and everything is completely fine, and then she comes back…

She often posts photos on her social networks showing the symptoms of this autoimmune disease, and fans were able to see her recently without a trace of makeup and with red spots on her face, which is a sign of psoriasis. Also, psoriatic changes in most cases occur on the scalp, elbows, knees, lumbar back, hands or feet.

Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease, due to which skin cells multiply 10 times faster than usual. Because of this, red bumps are formed on the skin, which are often scaly. The key to healing is timely diagnosis and treatmentthat is why it is of great importance, if you notice any of the above symptoms, to contact your doctor or dermatologist in time.

