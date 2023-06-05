14
- Kim Yo Jong vows second attempt to launch spy satellite Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- UN Official: Security Council Lack of Unity Does Nothing Against North Korea RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Kim Yo Jong criticizes: Blindly following the trend of the United States to condemn the country of North Korea, showing its ugly face Sina
- North Korea slams UN meeting to discuss North Korean satellite launch Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- South Korea calls for cutting North Korea’s funding chain, China and Russia refuse to condemn North Korea’s launch of reconnaissance satellite- International- Instant World | Sin Chew Daily
